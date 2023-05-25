Meghan and Harry's plans for feature-length film about Palace life revealed as couple 'keen' to work with Netflix again

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'entertaining' the idea of a Netflix feature-length film about their life inside the Palace, according to a royal insider.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in talks to do a Netflix feature-length film about their life inside the Palace, according to a royal insider.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'keen' to work with the US streaming giant again after the success of their 2022 docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

In other royal news, these vintage photos from Queen Camilla's first wedding featuring a giant veil and a seriously 70s haircut are a must-see for royal fans.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'entertaining' the idea of a feature-length film about their life inside the Palace after the success of their Netflix docuseries, a royal insider has revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a lucrative deal with the US streaming giant in 2020 and are now 'keen' to work with them again.

It's understood that the VIP couple wishes to share details about their experience in the Royal Family that were not included in their documentary, Harry & Meghan, and the prince's recently released memoir, Spare.

"There are a lot of nuances from their story that they feel are still missing after the documentary and Harry's book," the insider told Closer magazine.

(Image credit: Getty)

The insight comes just a couple of months after it was confirmed that Gillian Anderson would play Emily Maitlis in Scoop, an upcoming Netflix film about Prince Andrew's controversial interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019. Harry and Meghan are reportedly waiting to see how the highly-anticipated flick, which also stars Billie Piper, is received before moving forward with their own movie.

(Image credit: Getty)

"Meghan is really pushing for it to happen, while Harry wants to treat more carefully - but they are entertaining the idea and their team are talking about the kind of money they would want for the rights to their story," the insider added.

Meghan and Harry's docuseries explored everything from the couple's fairytale romance to their withdrawal as senior members of the Royal Family in 2020, while Harry's memoir focused on the prince's journey from an unconventional childhood to his present-day life as a father in California.

A number of bombshells were dropped on both the Netflix show and in Spare, with allegations that Prince William 'knocked' Harry to the floor one of the most shocking claims made by the US-based royal. Elsewhere in the book, the 38-year-old claimed that he once took magic mushrooms at a party at Courteney Cox's house.