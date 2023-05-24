These vintage photos from Queen Camilla's first wedding featuring a giant veil and a seriously 70s haircut are a must-see for royal fans

Decades-old photos of Queen Camilla's first wedding are a must-see for royal fans.

While Queen Camilla is happily married to King Charles III now, she first tied the knot with her first husband in 1973.

The snaps from the big day show the Queen Consort beaming in her wedding dress with a huge veil, a bouquet of lilies and a 70s bob haircut.

While we now know Queen Camilla for being married to His Majesty King Charles III, the Queen Consort was of course married once before saying 'I do' to her beloved Charles.

The Queen Consort met British Army Officer Andrew Parker Bowles in the 1960s, when her name was Camilla Shand. The pair later married on July 4th 1973, with Camilla's children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes coming along later.

Old photographs from Camilla's wedding day to Andrew show them after saying their vows at The Guards' Chapel in London, with the likes of Princess Anne, Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother having been in attendance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camilla's first wedding day also featured a reception at St James's Palace and is said to have been considered the 'society wedding of the year', with a whopping 800 guests having been in attendance.

Vintage snapshots from the day capture Camilla, who was just 25-years-old at the time, as a sweet blushing bride in her gown, which was designed by British fashion house Belleville Sassoon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The images show Queen Camilla clutching a huge bouquet of gorgeous white lilies, with a huge, cascading veil complimenting her ultra-70s, voluminous jaw-length bob haircut.

Camilla's gown featured a modest round neckline with frill detailing, with the same ruffles appearing on the hemline of her elegant puff-sleeved dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite finally divorcing in 1995 on the grounds that they had been living separately for some years, Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles remain close friends, with Andrew having attended the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster earlier this year.

With Camilla and Charles having shared an ongoing love affair during the King's rocky marriage to Princess Diana and publicly rekindling their relationship after Charles and Diana's divorce, Clarence House announced in 2005 that they were engaged.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the controversy surrounding divorcees Charles and Camilla marrying, they were allowed to marry on April 9th 2005 with the approval of Queen Elizabeth II, the government and the Church of England.

While the Queen did not attend Charles and Camilla's civil ceremony at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, she and Prince Philip attended the service of the blessing and hosted a reception at the castle for the pair.