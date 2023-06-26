Queen Letizia looks the epitome of class in her slinky, black silk dress

The Spanish Queen always looks incredible - but recently, Letizia debuted a slinky black dress that was simply too good to not discuss.

We've said it before and we'll say it again - when it comes to European royals who have killer style, Queen Letizia makes the top of the list.

From her recent crisp, white pantsuit, to her floral midi dress, the Queen certainly knows how to uphold her royal dress code while still infusing her own personal style.

Recently, while attending the Scientific Monologues "Solo De Ciencia" competition at Circulo de las Bellas Artes cultural center in Madrid, Letizia wore an absolutely jaw-dropping black dress that seriously is just too good.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First of all, let's take a moment to acknowledge how toned and amazing Letizia's arms look - we need her workout routine ASAP!

Getting back to her stunning sartorial display - the Queen wore a slinky, figure-emphasizing black dress (which she has worn before, following initiatives to be more sustainable) to this event, which featured a racerback neckline and draped down just to her ankles with a clean hem on the bottom. For shoes, she went for a pair of sheer and black caged stiletto heels from Manolo Blahnik, complete with a pointed toe and a slingback strap to the ankle.

For accessories, Letizia went simple, going for a trusty and timeless pair of silver hoop earrings, as well as a simple ring on her left index finger. And, as per usual, she wore her hair in her classic, sleek blowout style, keeping it simple and elegant for her show-stopping dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia also always keeps her makeup relatively neutral and simple, usually finishing off with a glossy nude lip, as she did in the photo above.

Luckily for us, Queen Letizia's slinky, black dress is very attainable for us non-royals - it's from the retailer & Other Stories. Although the exact style is completely sold out in black, we found a similar style from the same store the retailers for just over $100.

Open-Back Strappy Dress, $129 (£101) | & Other Stories Open-back strappy dress designed with a deep v-cut neckline with thin shoulder straps gathered triangular chest panels and loose flowy skirt section cut in a midi length silhouette - perfect for recreating Queen Letizia's amazing cocktail look.

A classic black midi dress is a great item to have in any wardrobe, whether you're a maximalist or you're going for more of a minimalist capsule wardrobe - the style and color are both timeless, and by dressing the look up or down, it can be appropriate for a multitude of occasions.