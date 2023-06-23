Queen Letizia's crisp white pantsuit is the freshest look we've seen all summer

Queen Letizia recently debuted a stunning white pantsuit at the Royal Palace of Madrid, proving that monochrome white ensembles will always be timeless and chic.

Let's cut to the chase - Queen Letizia always (and we do mean always) looks amazing. Between her gorgeous floral midi dress and her iconic lime green Victoria Beckham dress, and every amazing outfit in between, the Queen is perpetually dressed to impress. Her most recent look, of course, is no exception.

While on engagement in the Royal Palace of Madrid, Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI walked side by side to greet members of the "Princesa De Asturias" Foundation - a humanitarian non-profit.

While greeting their esteemed guests, Queen Letizia dressed to impress, donning a crisp, white pantsuit that truly epitomized quiet luxury.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sleek white suit she opted for consisted of a structured blazer, as well as creased wide-leg trousers, giving an elegant, yet casually-cool look.

Underneath her blazer, she wore a delicate white camisole, complete with lace detailing on the neckline, to keep the all white motif going. For accessories, she kept things very simple and classy with a pair of some go-to gold hoop earrings, as well as a pair of pointed toe nude pump heels - a staple shoe for the Spanish Queen.

In common Queen Letizia fashion, she wore her hair in her classic blowout style, leaving all of her dark brunette hair to contrast with her suit and cascade down her back.

Coincidentally, this isn't the first time Queen Letizia has put on this stunning white suit. While visiting First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Letizia sported this same suit, except she chose to wear it with a petal pink structured blouse underneath, adding a bit more of a professional flair to the look.

While on their joint visit, the two attended an engagement at the CREADE refugees center in Pozuelo de Alarcón, just one day after they visited the Cancer Association (AECC) in Madrid.