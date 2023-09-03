Princess Diana’s wishes for William, Harry and even King Charles revealed by biographer and never-before-heard tapes
Princess Diana didn’t want Charles to be king, a trusted confidante has revealed
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Just days after the anniversary of her death in 1997, Princess Diana’s trusted biographer has shared some new insight into the late Princess of Wales. He revealed her hopes that the then Prince Charles would have moved abroad and let son, Prince William, take the crown after Queen Elizabeth II. In addition to biographer Andrew Morton’s claims, previously unheard tapes of the late Princess offer more insight into the tumultuous marriage with Charles, and how he was “disappointed” Prince Harry wasn’t a girl.
- Princess Diana reportedly wanted her son, Prince William, to become King immediately after the late Queen, bypassing Charles
- Newly revealed unheard tapes of the late Diana, Princess of Wales have also shed light on her fractured relationship with the then Prince Charles, including his “disappointment” with Prince Harry
- In other royal news, Princess Anne emulates late Queen in bold ensemble but it’s King Charles who makes the biggest style statement debuting his very own tartan
Andrew Morton famously had the trust of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, as he was chosen to be her authorised biographer.
The book, released in 1992, was titled Diana: Her True Story later changed to Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words. It was controversial as it focused on Diana’s suicidal thoughts within her marriage, plus bouts of depression.
Now, 26 years after her untimely death, Andrew Morton is sharing some interesting insight that didn’t make it into the book – including her true wishes for sons William and Harry, and how she hoped Charles would never be king.
Mr Morton spoke with Sky News’ Trevor Phillips and revealed Diana’s “ambition was to see Prince Charles, her estranged husband, go off to Italy with his lady, being Camilla, and take up farming, sketching, watercolours and the rest of it.”
Despite many believing Diana might have been opposed to the monarchy after her soured relationship with Charles and his family, she actually had huge plans “to guide Prince William into his future destiny as King”.
Andrew also shared another hope the Princess had, and this one was more personal.
“She also saw Harry very much as a back up, as a wingman to William in the difficult, lonely job that he will face.”
Sadly, as Mr Morton bluntly put it, “Well, that hasn’t happened either.”
The brothers are, of course, said to be in a bitter feud over claims made in Harry’s memoir, Spare. Some of Harry’s allegations include Prince William “attacking” him and knocking him to the floor.
These aren’t the only new revelations coming out about the late Princess, however.
Previously unheard tapes have been previewed ahead of a new documentary set to air in the United States.
Princess Diana recorded these tapes in the 1990s for Andrew Morton, when he was trusted to write the Princess’ biography.
Snippets from the audio have been released and the late Princess shockingly claims that Charles was “disappointed” with Harry’s birth – because he’d wanted a girl.
In the audio, Diana can be heard saying, “At Harry's christening Charles went up to Mummy and said 'we're so disappointed, we wanted a girl' and Mummy snapped his head off and said 'you should realise you are lucky to have a child that's normal'.”
“Ever since that day, the shutters have come down. That's what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him.”
The documentary is called Diana: The Rest of Her Story and is due out in 2024.
Tom Jennings, who produced both the current documentary and the 2017 film, has defended the upcoming film decades after Diana’s death by saying, “It's a style of storytelling that is very difficult to do but I think it is the closest thing to the truth that you can get because nothing gets in your way.”
“It is important as part of Diana's legacy to allow more of those tapes to be heard.”
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s date night at Beyoncé concert includes sparkly dress code and… sharing clothes?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted enjoying Beyoncé’s first concert at Los Angeles
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Anne emulates late Queen in bold ensemble but it’s King Charles who makes the biggest style statement debuting his very own tartan
King Charles has debuted a new tartan print made in his honour
By Jack Slater Published
-
Charles Spencer posts adorable throwback photo of Princess Diana being the cutest big sister on milestone day
Princess Diana’s brother is marking a solemn day for his family
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Beatrice's naughty ways caught by Princess Diana in hilarious throwback TikTok
Fans are loving how Princess Diana didn’t miss a trick from the mischievous young Beatrice
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Diana's clever hack to calm down Prince William has fans all saying the same thing
Princess Diana's clever hack to calm down Prince William was a heartfelt parenting moment revealed on video decades ago
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Catherine is *obsessed* with this dress style, and Princess Diana was often spotted wearing it too
We're obsessed with the 'exaggerated neckline' that's so loved by The Princess of Wales
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's sweet habit passed down from Diana
Princess Diana is said to have started a sweet habit that has been passed on to her grandchildren
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Princess Diana’s secret second wedding dress that ‘just disappeared’
Princess Diana's secret second wedding dress was made for a a simple reason and it's whereabouts are a mystery, according to the designer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
On this day in history, Princess Diana married King Charles – but did you know her designer was ‘horrified’ by the wedding dress on the big day?
Princess Diana and King Charles were married on this day, 42 years ago
By Jack Slater Published
-
The nickname King Charles ‘always’ calls Queen Camilla and the moment royal photographer said ‘Diana would never do that’ revealed
A royal photographer has claimed King Charles ‘always’ calls Queen Camilla by this name and recalled the moment she showed she was ‘different’
By Emma Shacklock Published