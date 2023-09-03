Princess Anne emulates late Queen in bold ensemble but it’s King Charles who makes the biggest style statement debuting his very own tartan

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for a Highland Gathering on Saturday, September 2. The annual Scottish event is regularly attended by the senior royals, and this is the first time Charles attended as King. While Anne’s outfit was hard to miss – channelling the late Queen Elizabeth II’s rule of wearing bright and bold colours – it was Charles who had the ultimate style statement, debuting a new tartan made for his reign.

Princess Anne and King Charles were joined by their spouses for an annual Highland Gathering

The Princess Royal brightened up the grey Scottish day in a vivacious red jacket and beret, and King Charles debuted the special tartan made in his honour

King Charles and Princess Anne made a short detour from their residences at Balmoral to attend the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering on Saturday.

Despite being on their summer holidays, the royals made the outing because it’s thought to be a particular favourite of theirs – last year, the family used a photograph taken at the games on one of their Christmas cards.

With the anniversary of the Queen’s death looming, there were also subtle tributes to their late mother. For Charles, it was his first time as King at the games – and his presence continued the late Queen’s presence at the event every year.

For the Princess Royal, she emulated a style staple well-loved by the late Queen, who always opted for bright, bold colours so that she was more easily visible.

Anne wore a cherry red jacket with a matching beret, paired with a tweed skirt.

Queen Camilla was wearing a green jacket and tartan skirt, with her outfit credited to designer Mr Roy.

She also rewore a feathered hat that divided fans last month.

However, it was actually the King who made the true fashion statement, wearing for the first time ever the special print made to celebrate his reign.

The eponymous King Charles III tartan is green, blue, and red and was designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority earlier this year to mark the coronation. It was commissioned in part to as testament to Charles’ commitment to the “traditions of Highland Dress,” as His Majesty is often sporting traditional Scottish attire.

The Scottish Tartans Authority said, “The green, blue, and red tartan was designed by The Scottish Tartans Authority earlier this year to mark the occasion of the coronation and in recognition of His Majesty’s strong support in preserving the culture and traditions of Highland dress and Scottish tartans.

“The unique design presented to His Majesty is based on the Balmoral tartan sett, which dates from 1850 and continues to be worn by the King and members of the royal family today.”

“The new tartan has been officially registered with the Scottish register of tartans, which is administered by the National Records of Scotland.”

“The cloth, woven in 100 per cent Scottish wool by Lochcarron of Scotland in Selkirk, includes a central triple stripe motif (one broad and two narrow), which is a feature of royal tartans previously worn by His Majesty, including the Duke of Rothesay, Duke of Rothesay Hunting, and Lord of the Isles Hunting tartans.”