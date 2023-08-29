Queen Camilla's muted tartan dress is the perfect Scottish look - but her feathered hat is dividing fans

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla's tartan dress and cardigan look was the perfect traditional ensemble as Her Majesty stepped out in Scotland.

The King and Queen presented a new Colour (or regimental flag) to the Royal Guard this weekend.

Their Majesties looked fantastic as they wore traditional tartan items for this critical engagement.

In other royal news, Remembering the time Queen Elizabeth sent the most powerful feminist message in her classic subtle style while at Balmoral

The King and Queen attended an important engagement at Balmoral Castle this weekend. Photos of this special event were posted on social media with a caption that explained that the new colours mark the new reign of the monarch.

The caption read, "Yesterday, at a ceremony in the grounds of Balmoral Castle, The King, accompanied by The Queen, presented a new Colour (or regimental flag) to the Royal Guard. ‘The Ballater Colour’ is a ceremonial Colour used by the Royal Guard: the soldiers who guard Balmoral Castle whilst the Monarch is in residence in the summer months. The new Colour marks The King’s new reign."

For this engagement, the Queen wore a muted cream, navy and red tartan dress which featured a wide collar and was paired with a button-up navy cardigan jacket. The Queen paired this look with a classic pearl necklace, a pair of navy kitten heels, and a bold red hat with two long brown feathers at the front. The subtle tartan look was clearly a subtle way for Her Majesty to pay homage to Scotland while she was in Balmoral.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

Fans loved this look on the Queen and many complimented the Queen on her fantastic look. "Queen Camilla looks fabulous!!" said one commenter. "Love the queen's hat. She looks quite smart. I love seeing the king and queen together. It is so nice. Have a lovely day!" said another.

"The Balmoral tartan on our Queen," a third said. Another commented, "What a beautiful day. Long live the Queen and the King. It's lovely to see them doing their duty relaxed and joyful 😊"

However, the Queen's hat did divide some fans, and not everyone was impressed. "That's ugliest hat I've ever seen in my life," commented one person.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the King and Queen have been in Balmoral, the royal couple have attended a number of important engagements. King Charles greeted a special Balmoral guest as he took on a traditional duty with the late Queen Elizabeth’s prestigious title

Reports have suggested that last week the entire Royal Family began arriving at Balmoral Castle in order to spend time together during the summer holidays. ITV News Editor Chris Ship wrote on Twitter last week, "The King’s wider family gathering at Balmoral now he’s officially started his stay at the Castle. Princess Eugenie arrived with her children today. Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their family also seen today. Prince and Princess of Wales due this week."