Queen Camilla's muted tartan dress is the perfect Scottish look - but her feathered hat is dividing fans
Queen Camilla's muted tartan dress was the perfect look as she joined King Charles for an engagement at Balmoral Castle
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Camilla's tartan dress and cardigan look was the perfect traditional ensemble as Her Majesty stepped out in Scotland.
- The King and Queen presented a new Colour (or regimental flag) to the Royal Guard this weekend.
- Their Majesties looked fantastic as they wore traditional tartan items for this critical engagement.
- In other royal news, Remembering the time Queen Elizabeth sent the most powerful feminist message in her classic subtle style while at Balmoral
The King and Queen attended an important engagement at Balmoral Castle this weekend. Photos of this special event were posted on social media with a caption that explained that the new colours mark the new reign of the monarch.
The caption read, "Yesterday, at a ceremony in the grounds of Balmoral Castle, The King, accompanied by The Queen, presented a new Colour (or regimental flag) to the Royal Guard. ‘The Ballater Colour’ is a ceremonial Colour used by the Royal Guard: the soldiers who guard Balmoral Castle whilst the Monarch is in residence in the summer months. The new Colour marks The King’s new reign."
For this engagement, the Queen wore a muted cream, navy and red tartan dress which featured a wide collar and was paired with a button-up navy cardigan jacket. The Queen paired this look with a classic pearl necklace, a pair of navy kitten heels, and a bold red hat with two long brown feathers at the front. The subtle tartan look was clearly a subtle way for Her Majesty to pay homage to Scotland while she was in Balmoral.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
Fans loved this look on the Queen and many complimented the Queen on her fantastic look. "Queen Camilla looks fabulous!!" said one commenter. "Love the queen's hat. She looks quite smart. I love seeing the king and queen together. It is so nice. Have a lovely day!" said another.
"The Balmoral tartan on our Queen," a third said. Another commented, "What a beautiful day. Long live the Queen and the King. It's lovely to see them doing their duty relaxed and joyful 😊"
However, the Queen's hat did divide some fans, and not everyone was impressed. "That's ugliest hat I've ever seen in my life," commented one person.
While the King and Queen have been in Balmoral, the royal couple have attended a number of important engagements. King Charles greeted a special Balmoral guest as he took on a traditional duty with the late Queen Elizabeth’s prestigious title
Reports have suggested that last week the entire Royal Family began arriving at Balmoral Castle in order to spend time together during the summer holidays. ITV News Editor Chris Ship wrote on Twitter last week, "The King’s wider family gathering at Balmoral now he’s officially started his stay at the Castle. Princess Eugenie arrived with her children today. Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their family also seen today. Prince and Princess of Wales due this week."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
King Charles is planning a 'major shakeup' within royal household
King Charles apparently wants to cut 20 percent of jobs...
By Robyn Morris Published
-
What is the ideal temperature for sleeping? Sleep experts reveal it's more specific than you might think
We asked the sleep experts what is the ideal temperature for sleeping and how we can achieve it for the perfect night's sleep.
By Emily Smith Published
-
The magnificent Royal Family holiday homes used by King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales
There are several Royal Family holiday homes and plenty of them have been used already this year as they uphold key traditions
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Heartache for Queen Camilla as 'first love' passes away
It has been announced that Kevin Burke, the man thought to be Queen Camilla's 'first love' has sadly passed at the age of 77
By Laura Harman Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla paid low-key visit to royal wedding venue as they relocate during their Scottish holiday
King Charles and Queen Camilla have paid a low-key, private visit during their Scottish holiday as they continue their break in Aberdeenshire
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We're loving Queen Camilla's £95 Monica Vinader gold pendant - and Her Majesty has a special connection to the brand
Queen Camilla's £95 Monica Vinader gold pendant necklace is the perfect affordable jewellery piece
By Laura Harman Published
-
The rare role held by Princess Beatrice and Queen Camilla that sets them apart from their fellow royals
There's a role held by Princess Beatrice and Queen Camilla alone of all the royal women though their experiences are likely quite different
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s summer decision could see them return to little-known royal residence
Prince William and Kate's summer decision could mean a return to a royal home that some fans might never have known they had
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla’s special privilege that the Princess of Wales can never have for a heartbreaking reason
Queen Camilla’s special privilege is something that ties into one of her and the Princess of Wales’ joint passions…
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla’s way of keeping fit sounds so elegant and she’s even got her friends on board!
Queen Camilla's way of keeping fit 'makes all the difference' to her but her friends thought she was 'joking' at first
By Emma Shacklock Published