King Charles greets special Balmoral guest as he takes on traditional duty with the late Queen Elizabeth’s prestigious title
As he took up residence, King Charles greeted a special Balmoral guest who was well known to the late Queen Elizabeth
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
King Charles greeted a special Balmoral guest as he took on a traditional duty with the late Queen Elizabeth’s prestigious title.
- His Majesty has been pictured meeting The Royal Regiment of Scotland and their mascot as they officially welcomed him to Balmoral Castle.
- He was recently announced as the regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief, succeeding Queen Elizabeth in the role and he undertook an inspection.
- This royal news comes as Princess Mary of Denmark's black and white dotted button-up dress was so darling.
With several weeks yet before Their Majesties are expected to return to public duties, the King and Queen Consort are currently enjoying the next stage of their annual summer break. They kicked things off with a stay at the Castle of Mey in Caithness before pictures indicated King Charles and Queen Camilla paid a low-key visit in Aberdeenshire. During this time it’s possible they stayed at their private Scottish residence, Birkhall, but now His Majesty has officially been welcomed to Balmoral Castle.
King Charles greeted a special Balmoral guest on 21st August as he undertook a traditional inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland at the castle gates.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
And, just like his mother used to, King Charles greeted the special Balmoral guest at the welcome ceremony - none other than a pretty adorable Shetland pony. With the rather grand name of Corporal Cruachan IV, the pony is the mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland. This is far from his first royal greeting as in recent years he was pictured sharing some equally cute interactions with Queen Elizabeth too.
He also met Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2018. The cheeky pony showed his mischievous side when he apparently tried to nibble the Duke of Sussex’s fingers and the year before he’d tried to take a bite out of Queen Elizabeth’s bouquet. He’s also previously relieved himself in front of her, but thankfully from the pictures taken that day and shared by the Royal Family on social media, he seemed to have behaved himself this time around with King Charles.
This official welcome and inspection marked a series of firsts, as it was the first time he’s done the inspection since becoming monarch, as well as the first time he’s stayed officially at Balmoral in the summer as King. It was also the first time he’s taken on this traditional duty since it was recently announced that he’s succeeded Queen Elizabeth as the Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.
King Charles greeting Cruachan IV and inspecting the Balaklava Company was the first public sighting of the monarch since his summer holiday began in July. He’s not expected to attend any engagements until he returns to London, with some reports suggesting that this could be in September.
If so, that could mean that he’s planning to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing on 8th September here. It’s already been confirmed that he would be honouring this heartbreaking anniversary “quietly and privately”, with reports suggesting Prince William and the Princess of Wales will be delivering an address.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Heartache for Queen Camilla as 'first love' passes away
It has been announced that Kevin Burke, the man thought to be Queen Camilla's 'first love' has sadly passed at the age of 77
By Laura Harman Published
-
One of the Princess of Wales's most loved pearl necklace charms only costs £70
We're in love with Catherine's gorgeous £70 peal pendant!
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
King Charles set to hold key summit at Balmoral with Prince William and the Princess of Wales as he strives to fulfil ‘sincere wish’
King Charles is reportedly set to hold a summit at Balmoral Castle as he considers his 'utmost duty' as monarch
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne once climbed through a window at Balmoral - and we’ve found the picture to prove it!
Princess Anne once climbed through a window at Balmoral with help from two senior royals and the picture has to be seen to be believed
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Elizabeth II didn't like this one thing about Kate Middleton before she married Prince William
It has been reported that Queen Elizabeth II didn't like this one thing about Kate Middleton - but it's all in the past now!
By Laura Harman Published
-
The really bizarre travel hack King Charles and Beyoncé share
In an unbelievable coincidence, it has been reported that King Charles and Beyoncé share a really unique hack when they travel
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Elizabeth’s resourceful relative who funds low-key lifestyle by working at a garden centre
Queen Elizabeth's resourceful relative reportedly saved up money working at a garden centre and put it towards something very useful
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles likes to give trees a 'friendly shake' - yes, really!
King Charles’ unusual tree habit is something he does whenever he plants a tree during an official engagement
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna’s ‘favourite thing ever’ all down to ‘force of nature’ King Charles
Sienna’s 'favourite thing ever' has been revealed by the Duchess of York and she's credited King Charles for his 'vision'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Elizabeth’s signature make-up trick for timeless glamour that Kate Middleton’s never used
Queen Elizabeth's signature make-up trick is something that the Princess of Wales doesn't seem to be a fan of
By Emma Shacklock Published