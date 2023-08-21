Princess Mary of Denmark's black and white dotted button-up dress is so darling
The Princess just wore this incredible dress while meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
On August 21, Princess Mary of Denmark wore a really chic black and white dotted dress complete with darling gold buttons while greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena.
No matter the occasion, Princess Mary has always proven herself to look impeccable, consistently solidifying herself as one of our favourite fashion inspirations - and today, she once again checked off our sartorial boxes while on a very important royal engagement.
Princess Mary and her husband, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, met President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena of Ukraine in the Hall of Knights at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark, amid the announcement from Denmark and the Netherlands to provide American F-16 fighter jets for the war in Ukraine. This latest move by Western European support will help Ukraine's efforts to fend off Russia's invasion - marking this a very important occasion for Ukraine and Denmark alike.
And obviously, for a momentous occasion such as this one, it was crucial that Princess Mary be on her fashion A-game (like she was with this cherry red keyhole dress), as the Royals and dignitaries would be highly photographed throughout their stay.
Princess Mary, in her true stylish nature, wore a stunning black and white dotted midi dress that featured a button-up detailing on the top half, as well as a cinched waist. On the bottom of the gorgeous frock was a ruffle detailing that added another touch of femininity to the dress, and giving the dress a slightly flirty nature without being too loud.
To style the incredible dress, Princess Mary paired it with her signature blowout hairstyle, but adding a half-up half-down element that added a smart touch to the look. She also wore a pair of nude, pointed toe heels to elevate the look, and sported a black leather clutch purse.
For jewelry, the Princess opted for some gold accents that perfectly matched the gold buttons in her dress. She wore a set of lovely gold bracelets on both wrists - some with a more intricate detailing and a thin band, and others with thicker bands, adding some layered detailing to the look that made her overall ensemble more exciting. She also wore a pair of dainty pearl earrings that helped tie the sophisticated look together.
Get the look: Princess Mary of Denmark's black and white dotted button-up dress
Polka Dot Hammered Satin Faux Wrap Dress, $159 (£124) | Nordstrom
A dot-dappled dress is done in glossy hammered satin and defined at the waist with a simple sash.
