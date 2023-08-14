Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s cherry red keyhole dress and barely-there sandals make a serious statement at anniversary celebrations

Crown Princess Mary went bold in bright red with caramel-toned accessories for a special visit to Christiansfeld

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s cherry red keyhole dress and barely-there sandals made a serious style statement at a Danish town’s anniversary celebrations. 

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s summer break kicked off at the Castle of Mey before an expected stay in Aberdeenshire, but they’re not the only ones enjoying some time away. Many European Royals have also been on holiday, including Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark. Over the past few weeks fans have only been treated to a brief glimpse of them, including when we saw Crown Princess Mary’s denim shirt and pet dog in a special post when she proved she's every bit as stylish off-duty as she is at formal events. 

Though it’s at official engagements that her flair for fashion is seen most often and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s cherry red keyhole dress is one of our favourites. 

Stepping out with her husband Crown Prince Frederik on Sunday, 13th August, Crown Princess Mary attended the celebrations of Christiansfeld's 250th anniversary. The town was granted UNESCO World Heritage status in 2015 and she went all out in a bold red midi dress by Raquel Diniz for this special visit. 

Featuring elegant bishop’s sleeves, Crown Princess Mary’s cherry red dress has a high neck and a subtle key-hole cut-out detail in the bodice. This contemporary detail adds a touch of fun to this classic look which also had a fitted bodice and flared skirt with pleating.

With such a bold dress doing all the talking, Crown Princess Mary opted for barely-there sandals from Gianvito Rossi. Princess Mary’s hat was a Jane Taylor design incorporating a large floral adornment on the left side that was similar to Kate Middleton’s huge hair flower for a post-coronation garden party at Buckingham Palace in May.

Whilst this might have been a statement in itself, Princess Mary opted for a pale caramel shade that worked perfectly as an understated contrast to her dress. Under her arm she carried a simple clutch bag in a beige shade and kept her long brunette locks held back over her left shoulder and softly cascading over her right, allowing the hat’s floral detailing to shine.  

Get Crown Princess Mary's look

This exciting glimpse of Crown Princess Mary’s cherry red keyhole dress in Christiansfeld might have got some fashion fans considering adding a red dress to their own occasion wear wardrobe. Paired with sandals like the senior royal this would make for a beautiful garden party or wedding guest look, though in cooler weather a similar red dress could also be paired with a cream or camel blazer and court shoes. For a more off-duty feel, a red dress would also look wonderful with a denim jacket and trainers. 

Cora Tiered Midi Dress
Cora Tiered Midi Dress

RRP: £35 ($44) | Recreate your own version of Crown Princess Mary's cherry red keyhole dress with this stunning option. Featuring 3/4 length puff sleeves, a tiered skirt and smocked waist, this is a gorgeously vibrant option for summer days.

Pure Cotton Tie Neck Midi Tiered Dress
Pure Cotton Tie Neck Midi Tiered Dress

RRP: £45 ($57) | Crafted from cotton, this keyhole style tie-neck midi dress comes in a sumptuous ruby shade. The short puff sleeves with beautifully feminine frills make this a little more casual and contemporary as a warm weather outfit.

AMIRA TIE DETAIL DRESS
Amira Tie Detail Dress

RRP: £59 ($74) |The magnificent red tone and long elegant sleeves of this dress emulate a similar feel to Crown Princess Mary's cherry red keyhole dress. For an extra touch of detail, this option features a cut-out and tie at the back.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

