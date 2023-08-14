Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s cherry red keyhole dress and barely-there sandals make a serious statement at anniversary celebrations
Crown Princess Mary went bold in bright red with caramel-toned accessories for a special visit to Christiansfeld
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s cherry red keyhole dress and barely-there sandals made a serious style statement at a Danish town’s anniversary celebrations.
- Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark attended Christiansfeld’s 250th anniversary celebrations on 13th August.
- The Princess’ vibrant crimson outfit with neutral accessories was a stunning choice for this formal summer occasion.
- This royal news comes as we revealed why the Queen wearing blue at royal weddings became a bad omen.
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s summer break kicked off at the Castle of Mey before an expected stay in Aberdeenshire, but they’re not the only ones enjoying some time away. Many European Royals have also been on holiday, including Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark. Over the past few weeks fans have only been treated to a brief glimpse of them, including when we saw Crown Princess Mary’s denim shirt and pet dog in a special post when she proved she's every bit as stylish off-duty as she is at formal events.
Though it’s at official engagements that her flair for fashion is seen most often and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s cherry red keyhole dress is one of our favourites.
Stepping out with her husband Crown Prince Frederik on Sunday, 13th August, Crown Princess Mary attended the celebrations of Christiansfeld's 250th anniversary. The town was granted UNESCO World Heritage status in 2015 and she went all out in a bold red midi dress by Raquel Diniz for this special visit.
Featuring elegant bishop’s sleeves, Crown Princess Mary’s cherry red dress has a high neck and a subtle key-hole cut-out detail in the bodice. This contemporary detail adds a touch of fun to this classic look which also had a fitted bodice and flared skirt with pleating.
With such a bold dress doing all the talking, Crown Princess Mary opted for barely-there sandals from Gianvito Rossi. Princess Mary’s hat was a Jane Taylor design incorporating a large floral adornment on the left side that was similar to Kate Middleton’s huge hair flower for a post-coronation garden party at Buckingham Palace in May.
Whilst this might have been a statement in itself, Princess Mary opted for a pale caramel shade that worked perfectly as an understated contrast to her dress. Under her arm she carried a simple clutch bag in a beige shade and kept her long brunette locks held back over her left shoulder and softly cascading over her right, allowing the hat’s floral detailing to shine.
Get Crown Princess Mary's look
This exciting glimpse of Crown Princess Mary’s cherry red keyhole dress in Christiansfeld might have got some fashion fans considering adding a red dress to their own occasion wear wardrobe. Paired with sandals like the senior royal this would make for a beautiful garden party or wedding guest look, though in cooler weather a similar red dress could also be paired with a cream or camel blazer and court shoes. For a more off-duty feel, a red dress would also look wonderful with a denim jacket and trainers.
RRP: £35 ($44) | Recreate your own version of Crown Princess Mary's cherry red keyhole dress with this stunning option. Featuring 3/4 length puff sleeves, a tiered skirt and smocked waist, this is a gorgeously vibrant option for summer days.
RRP: £45 ($57) | Crafted from cotton, this keyhole style tie-neck midi dress comes in a sumptuous ruby shade. The short puff sleeves with beautifully feminine frills make this a little more casual and contemporary as a warm weather outfit.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Wordle 786 leaves players with the same complaint, 'Not sure this is a word tho…'
Wordle 786 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for August 14 - August 20, 2023
Read your weekly horoscope from Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton who reveal what this week holds for every star sign on love, family, career, and more
By Penny Thornton Published
-
Princess Mary of Denmark is giving us serious Kate Middleton vibes with a bouncy blow-dry and a blazer from Kate's favourite designer
Princess Mary of Denmark is giving us serious Kate Middleton vibes as she wore a bold red blazer from designer Alexander McQueen
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Mary of Denmark's relaxed denim shirt is the perfect off-duty look for rainy days
Princess Mary of Denmark's denim shirt was the perfect off-duty look as the Crown Princess cuddled up on the sofa with her pet pooch
By Laura Harman Published