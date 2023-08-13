The Blue Curse: Why the Queen wearing blue at royal weddings became a bad omen

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In what is being called 'The Blue Curse,' looking back at royal wedding photos has shown that the late Queen Elizabeth wore the colour blue to several royal weddings that eventually ended in divorce.

From her sister Princess Margaret's wedding to the nuptials of three of her children, each wedding that the late Queen wore all blue outfits to ended in divorce.

There are three well-documented times that the Queen did not wear the colour for a wedding ceremony and those marriages are still going strong.

Queen Elizabeth was well-known worldwide for her bright, bold and colourful outfits. The fashion choices have left a legacy, with The Princess of Wales recently stepping out in a lot of bright pinks, opting for outfits featuring red accents and using colour to show symbolic meaning through her dress.

But there is one colour that Kate Middleton may want to avoid at certain events as it's believed to be a bad omen.

The Blue Curse, as it's been dubbed by royal experts and fans alike, is a theory that by wearing all blue outfits to certain weddings, the late Queen preempted that marriage ending in divorce.

It seems far-fetched but there is a surprising amount of evidence to back up the claims and it begins all the way back in the 1960s when her sister Princess Margret married Antony Armstrong-Jones, who became the Earl of Snowdon.

(Image credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

For the event, Queen Elizabeth wore a blue dress designed by Norman Hartnell. The outfit was described by Cecil Beaton, the official photographer of the wedding, as "Quite wonderfully romantic – with a skirt of stiff folds – and everything of a kingfisher brilliance," according to the Royal Collection Trust.

However, the pair would be the first victims of The Blue Curse when they divorced in 1978.

For the first of her children's weddings, the Queen watched Princess Anne tie the knot with Mark Phillips while wearing a royal blue coat dress and matching pill box hat. The pair married in November 1973 and officially divorced 19 years later.

In July 1981, the then Prince Charles married Princess Diana and, you guessed it, Queen Elizabeth wore blue. The pair separated in 1992 and the Queen eventually wrote to both Charles and Diana encouraging them to officially divorce in 1996, just one year before Diana's tragic death.

The curse continued when, in 1986, the Queen opted for a periwinkle blue number for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's nuptials. The pair divorced 10 years later but remain close friends till this day.

(Image credit: Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

Are you convinced yet? If you need a bit more evidence, just look at the times when the Queen has not worn blue to a wedding.

When the now Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie, were married in 1999, the Queen stunned in a lovely purple ensemble and the couple are still together and share two children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex.

For the famous 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Queen wore a yellow ensemble. The couple have just celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

In a similar look, Queen Elizabeth wore a spring-ready lime green outfit to watch her grandson Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle in May 2018. While the pair may have had some royal feuds, their relationship is still going strong.

There are some anomalies within the theory. The Queen wore blue to both the weddings of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and they are both still happily married to their partners. However, it is an odd coincidence and who doesn't enjoy a good fashion conspiracy?