Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new photo shows time really flies when you’re in love as fans praise their ‘PDA’ moment

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new photo has shown time really flies when you’re in love as fans praise their ‘PDA’ moment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new picture in honor of their twelfth wedding anniversary and it couldn’t be more gorgeous.

Fans have been quick to remark upon how affectionate the future King and Queen look with their choice of pose.

With King Charles’ coronation day drawing nearer, Kate Middleton is apparently preparing Prince George for his huge role as a Page of Honor. The Prince and Princess of Wales themselves are also expected to be involved on the day as reports have claimed that only working royals will be part of the procession or appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Ahead of this momentous event the future King and Queen Consort have also marked a big occasion of their own. On April 29 they celebrated their wedding anniversary and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new photo has made quite an impression with its “ PDA” moment.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding day might seem like only yesterday but as of 2023 the royal couple have been married for a staggering twelve years. Time truly flies when you’re in love and they couldn’t look happier in the sweet new snap taken by photographer Matt Porteous.

The picture seems to have been taken the same day as Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post and the family’s Christmas card photo last year as the Princess’ beautiful bright white broderie anglaise blouse was worn in all three. In Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new photo the couple are posing with bikes in the countryside, beaming at the camera in more relaxed outfits.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Both are wearing dark-wash blue jeans and Prince William went all out with the blue and also opted for a Ralph Lauren shirt in a rich navy shade. Whilst the future King decided the brightness of the day required classic sunglasses, the Princess of Wales kept hers on her head where they held her relaxed waves away from her face.

Already a beautiful picture, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new photo was made all the more special with their choice of pose. The Princess had her right arm wrapped lovingly around her husband’s waist whilst his right arm curved around her shoulders - and fans were quick to point out this public display of affection!

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

“Love seeing you two get cozy and affectionate,” one person wrote excitedly, whilst another agreed, writing, “This is the first PDA I have seen between these two❤️❤️❤️”.

Although the Prince and Princess of Wales have shown romantic displays of affection before, including when Kate patted Prince William on the bottom at the BAFTAS, these tend to be rare. When they're undertaking their royal responsibilities the couple usually take a more formal approach and generally aren’t tactile to the degree seen in the photo.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Other fans were simply delighted by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new photo more generally, with one commenting, “Twelve years of Respect, Understanding @ Support!! Congratulations to both of you, Will & Kate♥️🙋‍♀️”.

“GORGEOUS photograph of you both 🤩🤩🤩❤️❤️❤️🎈”, someone else responded admiringly.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new photo with its display of affection is a truly special snapshot of their life together and comes just a week before King Charles’ coronation.