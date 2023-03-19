The subtle significance of Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post, and how it reveals a lot about their parenting style

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and Kate Middleton decided they wanted their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – to have as normal a life as possible, given their anything-but-normal circumstances. This was partly behind their decision to move homes in 2022, and now, Kate’s heartwarming Mother’s Day post captures their break from the more traditional style of royal parenting.

Catherine, Princess of Wales delighted fans with an adorable snap of her and her three children climbing trees for Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom

The carefree nature of the post – which also included a separate photo of Prince Louis cradled in Kate’s arms – proves that William and Kate are determined to make good on their promise of giving their children a normal life

In other royal news, exciting news for royal fans as Prince Louis’ role in the coronation has been revealed - and he's joining his siblings!

It’s Mother’s Day in the UK, and an opportunity for the Royal Family to share heartfelt messages to the moms, wives, grandmothers and other maternal figures in their lives.

Fans are absolutely loving the Princess of Wales’ relaxed, carefree and radiant photos, which capture the joys of childhood days playing in the sun.

Posting to the official social media page of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate shared a pair of previously unseen pictures showing Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis climbing trees with their outdoorsy mom.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The family – minus dad, Prince William - can be seen sat together in a tree wearing summer clothing in one of the photographs.

A second photo offers a touching shot of some quality time between Kate and her youngest, Prince Louis.

In the photo, Kate, wearing a simple white blouse and blue jeans, swings a little Louis in her arms.

A caption underneath the post read, “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours.”

(Image credit: Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

Fans were quick to share their love for the more laid back photo of the tree-climbing royals, with one quipping, “Now that’s what you call a family tree.”

Another shared, “Such a pretty family! You guys are so lucky to have each other! Happy Mother’s Day to you dear Princess and to your incredible children.”

One other comment was particularly telling, as someone wrote, “Nice to see the kids being kids, dressed in everyday clothes.”

This is, perhaps, the subtle message Kate is sending with these move away from the more traditional photoshoot.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Kate, known for her love of the outdoors and pursuing hobbies like photography, has been vocal about wanting her children to have the same chance to simply be children, exploring the different facets of life away from the expectations of royal life.

This was, after all, a major reason for their big move out of London.

In 2022, Prince William, Kate and their children moved to Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom house in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, about 25 miles from London.

A royal source at the time told press that the move will allow William and Kate to be "active parents in a busy school."

"They want to be as normal a family as possible," the source added.

And it looks like they’ve managed just that, with their new normal being climbing trees, jumping around in the sun and swinging around in your mom’s arms.