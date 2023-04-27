How Kate Middleton is preparing Prince George for his huge coronation role

Kate Middleton is preparing her oldest son Prince George for his role as Page of Honor in King Charles III's upcoming coronation ceremony with some very important lessons.

At the tender age of only nine years old, Prince George is set to be one of the youngest members making up the small number of participants in King Charles III's upcoming coronation ceremony which will take place on 6 May, the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's fourth birthday.

Despite the fact we have not yet had full confirmation of everyone who is invited to King Charles’ coronation, as the day creeps closer, most of the immediate and extended Royal Family are expected to make an appearance, and more details about who will be filling prominent roles at the event are being released and confirmed nearly every week. Princess Eugenie is one of the latest royals whose role is drawing attention. Following reports that Prince Harry is set to be seated “10 rows” behind the senior royals, many are speculating that Eugenie will be tasked with the big role of supportive cousin and ally to Prince Harry at the coronation.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne has reportedly been awarded a starring role in the Coronation procession with King Charles III entrusting her with a sentimental position.

But while speculation around other royals' roles continues to draw attention, there is just one person Kate Middleton is focusing on; Prince George. By the time he appears at the occasion in his role of Page of Honor for his grandfather King Charles, according to a royal expert, Kate Middleton will have spent hours preparing him for the big day.

It's believed that George's role in the ceremony caused a lot of worry for his parents William and Kate, who thought long and hard about allowing George a part in the ceremony. But, according to The Mirror, after the young Prince reportedly showed an interest in the Coronation, his role was solidified and preparations to ensure he is ready for the responsibility of helping to carry The King's robes began immediately.

(Image credit: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert and author Ingrid Seward shared how Kate Middleton has been teaching George about the Coronation and his role in it in the run-up to the big day.

Ingrid explained, "As one of four Pages of Honor, the nine-year-old will have had to learn about the six stages of his grandfather’s Coronation in preparation for the big day. Over the Easter holidays Catherine will have been teaching not just George, but all three of the children a simplified version of what they will be witnessing on the day."

"By making it fun and by re-enacting parts of what their grandfather will be doing both she and William hope George won’t be too daunted by his responsibilities."

Demonstrating just how modern this Coronation will be compared to the previous event that saw Queen Elizabeth crowned monarch, Ingrid revealed, "There are no actual rehearsals until much nearer the time, and instead they have been advised to use the virtual online tour of the Abbey as a guide for George.

"If he can visualize where he is supposed to go and what to do, it will reduce any nerves he might feel being the youngest page. The other three boys are 13 and 12 respectively."

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

But there are some historic aspects George will have to get used to before the big day. The big one? His outfit. ""He will also have to get used to the idea of wearing the red-coated livery and lace of a Page of Honor," Ingrid told The Mirror. "I can't see him going in a jacket and tie."

"Prince Michael of Kent, who was 11 at the late Queen’s Coronation, recalls his buckle shoes and dark green velvet jacket and how his school friends teased him about wearing ‘fancy dress.’ No doubt George has had a bit of teasing too."

"But on the day, he will have the last laugh over his friends. When they watch on TV he will be there and they won’t. He will certainly never forget it."