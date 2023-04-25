Kate Middleton coyly comments on rumours of a fourth child

Kate Middleton has appeared to shut down the possibility of her having anymore children with a telling comment made during an engagement at The Baby Bank in Maidenhead yesterday.

During the engagement, Kate Middleton may have let slip that she and Prince William won't be having any more children.

When talking with the CEO of The Baby Bank, Kate commented "I've been there and done that" when talking about the broody feeling induced by the tiny baby clothes.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton just stepped out in the most fabulous spring outfit, including a new pair of £130 Boden flats.

Kate Middleton made a frank comment about having more children during a surprise engagement yesterday (April 24) and it appears she has ruled out the possibility of having any more babies.

The Princess visited The Baby Bank in Maidenhead, a charity that has supported more than 21,000 families across the region by providing essential items such as nappies, school uniforms, and buggies for cash-strapped parents. During her time there, Kate helped to sort through donations and was pictured folding baby clothes ready to be sent to new parents.

As she sorted through the impressive haul of donations, pulling out tiny clothes to sort and fold, one of The Baby Bank's CEOs Rebecca Mistry commented that people often feel broody when they volunteer and see just how tiny the clothes really are.

In response, Kate shared a frank and candid insight into her thinking. She laughed and said, "I've been there and done that."

The comment is a 180 for the Princess who just last year said "It makes me very broody," as she met two eight-month-old boys at the Children’s Museum in Frederiksberg, Copenhagen.

The statement appears to shut down any rumors that Kate and William plan to further grow their family with the Princess seemingly sharing that three children are enough for her - for now at least.

(Image credit: Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

During the engagement, Kate happily chatted with the charity's joint CEOs, Rebecca Mistry and Lauren Hall, asking them inquisitive questions about their work and the local demand for the donations they receive.

Kate appeared surprised to hear that The Baby Bank is struggling to keep up with rising demand for supply while the number of donations they receive remains the same as ever.

"People are hanging onto what they have or passing it to friends or selling things like buggies for a little cash," Lauren explained. Shocked, Kate asked, "What items are hard to come by?" The response; Nappies, buggies, and bigger items such as single beds.

Kate then spotted a large pile of boxes that had been donated by the toy company Mattel and picked out a Buzz Lightyear figurine, revealing, "My daughter is a huge fan of Toy Story."

(Image credit: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As the Princess continued to sort through donations, sorting out the clothing into age categories and discarding less good quality or stained items, she remarked, "This must be one of the more time-consuming elements."

Chatting with volunteers and attempting to put them at ease despite her presence, she joked, "I’m not going to double check your work, don’t worry. It’s actually very hard, some of them don’t have labels on them."

Despite her earlier remark that the clothes do not make her feel broody at all, she did let a sweet and sentimental comment slip. After stating that Prince Louis had just turned five the previous day, she added, "It only feels like yesterday that they were this tiny. They do grow so quickly."