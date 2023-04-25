Why Princess Eugenie could have a big role to play at the coronation
Princess Eugenie could have a big role on coronation day though she isn’t expected to have official royal responsibilities
Princess Eugenie could have a big role to play at King Charles’ coronation although it wouldn't be an official one like some royals have.
- Princess Eugenie might not be a working royal but she’s expected to join her wider family at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation in May.
- It’s possible that she could sit with her cousin Prince Harry for the ceremony as she did for the Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving last year.
Whilst we might not yet have confirmation of everyone who is invited to King Charles’ coronation in May, most of the immediate and extended Royal Family are expected to make an appearance. This includes Princess Eugenie, though sadly, reports have suggested that she won’t be part of the coronation procession as she's not a working royal. It’s also been claimed that only working members of the Royal Family will make the highly-anticipated Buckingham Palace balcony appearance too.
Though Princess Eugenie could have a big role to play in an unofficial capacity on coronation day. She isn’t expected to be involved in the ceremony and as a result it’s likely that she will be sitting a few rows back from the front. If so, then it’s possible that she could be seated either next to or near her cousin Prince Harry.
The Palace recently confirmed that Prince Harry will be attending King Charles’ coronation ceremony, though Meghan will “remain” at their Santa Barbara mansion with their children Lilibet and Archie, who will turn 4 on the day. Some have also claimed that Prince Harry is set to be seated “10 rows” behind the senior royals at the service and that the Royal Family has “no interest” in talking to him, with the exception of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.
They’re understood to be very close to Prince Harry, especially Princess Eugenie who has reportedly moved back into the Sussexes’ former UK home, Frogmore Cottage. She and her husband Jack Brooksbank have enjoyed double dates with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the past and Prince Harry wrote in his memoir, Spare, that Meghan Markle got on like “sisters” with his cousin from the start.
When Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the UK for the Jubilee it was Princess Eugenie and Jack that they sat next to and the couples were pictured laughing and smiling together. The same could happen again in May, especially given the reports that he might not get the warmest reception from the wider family following his Spare allegations.
Princess Eugenie could have a big role as a supportive cousin and ally to Prince Harry at the coronation, making him feel at ease and sitting near him. As neither have official responsibilities, it would also make sense for them to be seated together and potentially arrive at similar times.
Either way, he will likely be delighted to see his cousin during the coronation service. Former royal butler Paul Burrell has claimed to GB News that Prince Harry’s return to the UK could be brief as he apparently wants to make it back to the US to mark Archie’s birthday.
"He is coming to put his foot in the door. He is coming because his father wants him to be there. His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life. But Harry is not going to hang around,” he alleged.
