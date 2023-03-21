woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We reveal why Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won’t be part of the coronation procession but these distant relatives will, according to reports.

It’s been claimed that only specific members of the Royal Family will be part of a procession leaving Westminster Abbey on coronation day.

Apparently Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice won’t be in the procession though the late Queen Elizabeth’s cousins will.

This royal news comes as Princess Margaret’s “absolutely livid” reaction to her loyal Lady-in-Waiting marrying was revealed.

King Charles’ coronation day is drawing nearer and amid speculation about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could return to the UK from their Santa Barbara mansion for it, there’s also intense interest in which royals could be granted official roles. It’s been suggested that Kate Middleton and Prince William are “worried” about Prince George’s role and now the royals who will allegedly be included in a procession out of Westminster Abbey on May 6 have been revealed.

On March 17, The Times (opens in new tab) reported that rehearsal plans for King Charles’ coronation allegedly show that only certain royals will be in it and Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won’t be part of the coronation procession.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Times’ report claims that - as expected - the Prince and Princess of Wales will be part of the royal procession out of Westminster Abbey. Although not confirmed by Kensington Palace, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will reportedly be joining their parents, as will the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

However, many prominent royals allegedly won’t be part of the procession, including Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. Instead, as per the report, the procession will also supposedly feature members of the extended Royal Family - the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

This might come as a surprise to some fans, especially given how low all of them are in the royal line of succession compared to the Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

However, per The Times, this has supposedly been a factor and Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won’t be part of the coronation procession simply because it’s apparently “confined to working members of the Royal Family”.

It’s expected that they and other non-working royals will be attending the coronation ceremony, just perhaps not taking an official role. The Dukes and Princess Alexandra are the late Queen Elizabeth’s first cousins and have remained working royals since her reign, despite reports that King Charles wishes to streamline the monarchy.

If this report is correct then Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice won’t be the only well-known royals who could attend only as guests. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly aren’t listed amongst those in the procession out of the abbey and they’re not working royals either.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

They’ve confirmed that they’ve received invitations and it’s been claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan’s coronation decision will need to be made within two weeks. If they do attend then this will mark the first time returning to the UK since their children became Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and since Princess Eugenie moved into their former home, Frogmore Cottage.

She’s understood to have lived there briefly when they still had the lease but now has apparently moved back in with Jack Brooksbank and their son August as they prepare to welcome their second baby this summer.