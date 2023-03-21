Why Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won’t be part of the coronation procession - but these distant relatives will

It's claimed Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won't be part of the coronation procession, unlike members of the extended Royal Family

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won’t be part of the coronation procession. Seen here together alongside the wider Royal Family at Trooping the Color
We reveal why Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won’t be part of the coronation procession but these distant relatives will, according to reports.  

King Charles’ coronation day is drawing nearer and amid speculation about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could return to the UK from their Santa Barbara mansion for it, there’s also intense interest in which royals could be granted official roles. It’s been suggested that Kate Middleton and Prince William are “worried” about Prince George’s role and now the royals who will allegedly be included in a procession out of Westminster Abbey on May 6 have been revealed. 

On March 17, The Times (opens in new tab) reported that rehearsal plans for King Charles’ coronation allegedly show that only certain royals will be in it and Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won’t be part of the coronation procession. 

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie arrive to call on Minister David McAllister of Lower Saxony

The Times’ report claims that - as expected - the Prince and Princess of Wales will be part of the royal procession out of Westminster Abbey. Although not confirmed by Kensington Palace, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will reportedly be joining their parents, as will the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. 

However, many prominent royals allegedly won’t be part of the procession, including Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. Instead, as per the report, the procession will also supposedly feature members of the extended Royal Family - the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

This might come as a surprise to some fans, especially given how low all of them are in the royal line of succession compared to the Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra watch a flypast

However, per The Times, this has supposedly been a factor and Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won’t be part of the coronation procession simply because it’s apparently “confined to working members of the Royal Family”. 

It’s expected that they and other non-working royals will be attending the coronation ceremony, just perhaps not taking an official role. The Dukes and Princess Alexandra are the late Queen Elizabeth’s first cousins and have remained working royals since her reign, despite reports that King Charles wishes to streamline the monarchy. 

If this report is correct then Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice won’t be the only well-known royals who could attend only as guests. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly aren’t listed amongst those in the procession out of the abbey and they’re not working royals either. 

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

They’ve confirmed that they’ve received invitations and it’s been claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan’s coronation decision will need to be made within two weeks. If they do attend then this will mark the first time returning to the UK since their children became Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and since Princess Eugenie moved into their former home, Frogmore Cottage.

She’s understood to have lived there briefly when they still had the lease but now has apparently moved back in with Jack Brooksbank and their son August as they prepare to welcome their second baby this summer. 

