Princess Beatrice’s mauve floral dress and neutral stilettos is the wedding guest outfit we’re buying this summer
We're convinced Princess Beatrice's mauve floral dress and classic court shoe would make the most beautiful wedding guest combination
Princess Beatrice’s mauve floral dress and neutral stilettos is the wedding guest outfit we’re going to be buying this summer.
Wedding season is well and truly upon us and with it often comes an all-too-familiar last-minute scramble to get the perfect outfit, whether that’s one of the best wedding guest dresses or your best jumpsuit. However, with so many options out there finding your perfect look can sometimes feel a little overwhelming. Thankfully, Princess Beatrice has just given us some much-needed inspiration with her mauve floral dress from The Kooples for an evening out in London on 1st July. This dress was a beautiful choice as she attended the presentation of artist Mr. Brainwash by Clarendon Fine Art and Jack Barclay Bentley at Jack Barclay Bentley.
Although this wasn’t a formal event in the same way as a wedding her dress would easily double as a wedding guest outfit, with its flowy fabric and midi silhouette. Princess Beatrice’s dress had a high neckline with a teardrop closure at the back and a semi-elasticated waist.
Shop Floral Dresses Like Princess Beatrice's
Still more of an investment, this dress is a stunning option for everything from weddings to garden parties. It has a flattering gathered waist, blouson sleeves and a pleated panel. The floral pattern is so elegant and intricate and adds a pop of colour in such a subtle way.
This pretty indigo and white floral dress is crafted from satin with a gorgeous sheen to it and has a belted waist and balloon sleeves. Style with heels or sandals for statement special occasion look or with trainers if you want to give it a more casual feel.
If you love Princess Beatrice's floral dress but love bolder tones then this midi dress could be perfect. It incorporates a statement violet, yellow and emerald green floral motif and has a tie closure neckline and long sleeves. For extra comfort the waist is elasticated, as are the cuffs.
Shop Neutral Heels
It doesn't come much more classic than a pair of court shoes and these are made from supple leather in a neutral pinky-beige tone. The stiletto heel is great for special occasions and the pointed toe is very flattering.
If heels aren't something you wear all that often but you want to add a pair of stilettos to your occasionwear wardrobe, then these court shoes are an affordable choice. They have a pointed toe and a mid-height heel, with M&S's Insolia® technology to help reduce pressure on the balls of your feet for extra comfort.
These heeled court shoes have a suede upper and a soft leather lining that exude comfort and style. The thicker block heel helps to give a bit more stability than a stiletto and is perfect for those who don't love a really thin heel. Style with dresses or a jumpsuit for the perfect wedding guest dress.
The more fitted bodice was incredibly flattering and the long blouson sleeves added an ethereal elegance to the royal’s outfit. The skirt featured pleating details and the fabric couldn’t have been more perfect for summer, with a micro floral print. The delicacy of this motif, which incorporated muted lilacs, lavenders and hints of olive green, was stunning.
Having such a small repeated design all over also gave Princess Beatrice’s mauve floral dress a sense of real sophistication and subtlety. Her look showcased how versatile florals can be and how if abstract floral patterns or fun ditsy florals aren’t for you, a more illustrative, intricate floral print could be worth trying out. The combination of white with a soft pastel shade also looked stunning with her neutral court shoes.
The Royal Family might wear their best white trainers for more low-key appearances but for formal events or occasions the court shoe rules supreme. This is a go-to style for royal women and Princess Beatrice wore a pair of pink-beige heels from Kurt Geiger for the event.
These couldn’t have been more timeless or easy to style as the colour goes with everything and the pointed toe and stiletto heel are very classic. Anyone who’s not so much of a fan of a really high heel might also be tempted to emulate Princess Beatrice’s outfit with shoes that feature a lower or mid-height heel, or else more of a block heel which tends to be a little more comfortable.
The King’s niece decided to keep things simple with her hairstyle and left her chestnut brown tresses loose and straight around her shoulders. Her makeup was fresh and natural, with a hint of rose pink on her lips that perfectly complemented her purple floral dress.
It might not have been a wedding but we can’t help feeling this elegant and timeless outfit would look equally sensational at one. Princess Beatrice is a particular fan of florals throughout the warmer month and she often wears dresses that fall within a pink/purple colour palette.
Stepping out recently at Royal Ascot she wore the Zimmerman Matchmaker dress in the Coral Hibiscus design. This had a fabulous pink botanical print all over it, long sleeves and a flared midi skirt and is yet another one of Princess Beatrice’s outfits that we’re tempted to recreate for any upcoming weddings.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
