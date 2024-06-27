Princess Charlotte’s ‘electric’ personality was the ‘highlight’ of Taylor Swift meeting

Princess Charlotte’s “electric” personality was the “highlight” of the royals’ meeting with Taylor Swift, her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s children are generally only seen when they’re attending major royal occasions like Trooping the Colour but ever so often fans get a special glimpse of them in a less formal setting. This was the case when Prince George and Princess Charlotte were taken by Prince William to enjoy Taylor Swift’s first London performance of her UK Eras Tour. Seen in video clips circulating online boogying the night away, the cherry on top of the cake was surely their special meeting with Taylor Swift. Taking to Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a picture of the eldest Wales kids with Taylor whilst the singer herself shared another of them all with her boyfriend Travis Kelce too.

After Prince George and Charlotte’s "nightmare" getting into Wembley they looked to be having the time of their lives. Princess Charlotte in particular made quite the impression on Travis and his brother Jason Kelce, who’ve described her as "electric" and the "highlight" of this moment.

As per OK!, the brothers, who are both NFL players, opened up about meeting Prince William, Prince George and Charlotte on the New Heights podcast. Travis described them as "wonderful" and added that they were "an absolute delight".

"I wasn't sure if I was supposed to bow to them or curtsy, or just be an American idiot and shake their hand," he said, whilst Jason revealed that they were told beforehand that they wouldn’t need to bow as it wasn’t an official royal event.

Even so, Jason still addressed the Prince of Wales, who is first in the royal line of succession, as "Your Royal Highness". He then explained why Princess Charlotte really stood out at the meeting with her personality.

"The highlight was Princess Charlotte, Prince George was great too, but she was so f****** adorable,” Jason said. “I cannot express how much of a superstar she was. Maybe it's because I have three girls now, but she had fire to her, she was asking questions, that was the most electric part of it.”

Travis expressed his belief that Prince William and Kate could have “encouraged her to be present and be vocal” with their parenting approach too. Clearly the NFL players enjoyed meeting Princess Charlotte as much as she seemed to have enjoyed meeting them and Taylor. This isn’t the first time that her confidence has come shining through and it’s been noticed over the years.

Back in 2020 when the Wales family stood outside their home to clap for key workers during the pandemic, body language expert Judi James suggested to Femail that Charlotte appeared the most comfortable in situations like this.

“Charlotte does appear to be something of the little leader in the family dynamic, stepping to the front of the pose with her parents interestingly out of eye-line and instigating the clapping, using what looks like the most energy and excitement,” she claimed.

Judi continued, “Charlotte has always been the one who seems the most enthusiastic about waving and clapping to the public, and her meet and greet with the crowds at Christmas suggested Kate and William might acknowledge the fact that she is currently the most confident of their children in social situations.”

Princess Charlotte has continued to be confident and charismatic and as she gets older it’s possible fans will get to see this even more if she starts to appear at more royal occasions.