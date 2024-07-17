Princess Charlotte’s bracelet at Wimbledon has the most adorable hidden detail as she upholds royal jewellery trend
Princess Charlotte wore several bracelets and one of them reportedly featured a special detail that's popular in the Royal Family
Princess Charlotte’s bracelet at Wimbledon was a gorgeous piece of jewellery and it seemed to contain a hidden personal detail.
Princess Charlotte attended Wimbledon for the second time this year and it was a true girls’ day out as she accompanied the Princess of Wales and Pippa Middleton to watch the Men’s Final. The 9-year-old royal looked thrilled by the on-court action and wore a cute polka dot dress and Ray-Ban sunglasses. Just like Kate, Princess Charlotte has impeccable taste in jewellery too and it’s been suggested that her dainty gold bracelet contained a special hidden detail. Worn on her left wrist, the bracelet had a tiny turquoise nazar amulet on it that is traditionally believed to help ward off the Evil Eye which brings bad fortune. On the other side of it, though, you can just make out another design element.
According to Hello!, this detail is allegedly Princess Charlotte’s name written in Arabic. If so, this is incredibly meaningful and shows that the young royal is just as much of a fan of personalised jewellery as many of the women in the Royal Family, including her mother.
Last September the Princess of Wales visited HMP High Down and though she went minimal with her jewellery, we couldn’t help noticing her £1,300 Daniella Draper Midnight Moon Trio Necklace. This piece is made from recycled gold with tiny diamonds set in the shape of stars and Kate’s necklace also clearly has the initials G, C and L engraved on the front in honour of her three children, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.
Although their names weren’t written in full, or in another language like Princess Charlotte’s bracelet detail is said to have been, the personalisation is equally stunning and heartfelt. Kate has also been spotted at Wimbledon in 2011 wearing a bracelet with the initial ‘C’ on both sides of the charm. This was reportedly a gift from Queen Camilla and is thought to stand for ‘Catherine’ and ‘Camilla’.
One of Her Majesty’s go-to necklaces that she’s rarely seen without features a pendant engraved with the initials of Queen Camilla’s grandchildren, showing that Kate isn’t alone in wanting to pay tribute to her loved ones with her jewellery. Personalised pieces are also popular with Queen Mary of Denmark, who often wears a necklace with a letter ‘F’ charm as a nod to her husband King Frederik.
When it comes to jewellery to invest in, you might not immediately consider personalised pieces, but whoever they’re in tribute to - whether yourself or a loved one - they’re always incredibly special. The design can also be very subtle and minimal, or bolder, depending on what works for you and what will be easiest to style with your wardrobe staples.
Princess Charlotte’s bracelet was a lovely piece that she’ll likely treasure for many years to come and the combination of the gold and turquoise was timeless. On her right wrist were a few friendship bracelets which were a fun addition to her Wimbledon outfit and have been exceptionally popular this summer, especially amongst those attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.
It’s not known whether Princess Charlotte’s bracelets were from when she, Prince George and Prince William watched Taylor at Wembley, or even a tribute to this moment. Nevertheless, the three royals spent the evening of the Prince of Wales’s birthday in June singing along to Taylor’s tunes and even got to meet her before this amazing performance.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she's not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
