Princess Beatrice combines lace, raffia and florals to create blend of chic summer textures at Wimbledon

Princess Beatrice combined lace, raffia and florals all in one outfit to create a blend of chic summer textures at Wimbledon.

If you’re considering what to wear to Wimbledon - or any other special occasion you’ve got coming up - Princess Beatrice has just shown why texture can be key to a successful outfit. Just like us, the King’s niece is a huge fan of floral prints in the summer and her outfit on Day 9 of Wimbledon also made the most of several other huge seasonal trends. Carrying a raffia bag, Princess Beatrice braved the rain with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to watch the tennis and wore a lace shirt dress by Monique Lhuillier that’s currently sold out.

The silhouette was beautifully classic, with a crisp collar, elbow-length sleeves and a midi length skirt. However, Princess Beatrice’s Wimbledon dress put a bold twist on this timeless style with its abstract floral pattern that turned it into a work of art.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The print had a watercolour-esque softness to it and cascaded all over the dress and the matching waist belt, adding a fun splash of colour on this grey July day. The flowers were in shades of blue, yellow and pink, with hints of green and orange and the white background meant that the vibrancy of this motif really stood out.

The delicate cut outs in the lace and scalloped hem accentuated the femininity of Princess Beatrice’s dress even more and resembled extra petals and leaves surrounding the colourful print.

The combination was fabulous and the royal added even more texture to her Wimbledon outfit with her raffia bag. If you haven’t already added one to your summer capsule wardrobe you might find yourself tempted to do so now as raffia bags give an instant summery feel to a look.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

They’re neutral and easy to wear with everything from more formal dresses like Princess Beatrice’s to a much more casual look like denim shorts and a black T-shirt. Princess Beatrice opted for a raffia flapover clutch that could fit all her essentials without being bulky. Clutch bags are always an elegant option to elevate a look and the design coupled with the more relaxed material made this a brilliant smart/casual accessory.

Combining lace, raffia and florals all in one outfit was a bold move by Princess Beatrice but in our opinion it really paid off. Not only did it combine so many summer trends but it also created a look with depth and interest. Anyone who loves Princess Beatrice’s Wimbledon outfit can also achieve an equally stunning look with some raffia accessories and a pretty floral dress or skirt.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

We sadly didn’t get a glimpse of Princess Beatrice’s shoes, though with a dress this statement going for a simple pair of espadrille wedges or her best white trainers for comfort would’ve worked perfectly. She finished off her outfit by carrying a grey wrap over her arm in case the rainy weather became even worse.

This was the Princess’s first appearance at Wimbledon 2024 and she tends to only attend once each year. If she follows this pattern again then this will be the only outfit we see from her at the championships and what a gorgeous one it was. The working royals will soon be enjoying their annual summer break and it’s possible that King Charles and Queen Camilla could invite Princess Beatrice, Edoardo and their daughter Sienna to visit them in Scotland during this time.