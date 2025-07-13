Vanessa Williams’ technicolour co-ord has to be the most joyful look from Wimbledon this year
She wore two Kate Middleton-approved brands as she headed to Centre Court
I’ve loved seeing all the Wimbledon fashion this year. Over the last two weeks, A-list audience members have served up some of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends, and there has been plenty more to look at than just the classic whites and traditional shirt dresses that are usually associated with the tennis event.
Vanessa Williams really broke the mould with her outfit choice, which looks like a jumpsuit, but is actually a matching top and trouser set. The star, who is currently starring as Miranda Priestly in the stage version of The Devil Wears Prada (if you haven't seen it yet, you must!), opted for a co-ord by one of our favourite British clothing brands and a Royal Family favourite, The Fold.
Her co-ord was like a technicolour explosion of pattern and rainbow shades. The separates made a statement while looking chic, and Vanessa styled them nicely with scarlet heels and a pared-back red bag by another one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands, LK Bennett.
Shop Vanessa's look
Exact Match
The cross-over front on this halterneck top adds extra oomph to the already bold top and it'll work well with barrel legs jeans or a pencil skirt.
Exact Match
Rainbow patterned trousers will make a great addition to your wardrobe as they can be worn with everything from a vest top to a slogan T-shirt.
Exact match
A block coloured bag like this one will make a chic and understated finishing touch to a busy printed ensemble. The gold clasp perfectly picks up on Vanessa's earrings, too.
The incredible fabric is actually a Liberty print, just not as you know it. According to the The Fold's website, it's "a reimagination of the store’s Studio Bohemia print, a design created from a medley of scarves dating back to the 1970s that can be found in the Liberty archive.
"We’ve shrunk the scale of the pattern but kept its intricacies – with playful paisleys, bold geometrics and art-nouveau florals creating a cacophony of pattern."
You probably know The Fold for its well-tailored workwear, but this print proves it should be your go-to if you're looking for the best wedding guest dresses or mother of the bride outfits, too.
Shop the look for less
These cheery trousers have a very similar vibe to Vanessa's outfit, and there's a matching shirt available too.
I adore Vanessa's joyful ensemble, and I challenge you not to smile when looking at it. If you like the look but feel a little daunted about wearing such busy prints, there are easy ways to tone them down. Try wearing a patterned piece with fresh white or soft cream tones, and denim will always add a relaxed vibe to a dressier top.
If you're feeling extra brave, you could wear your multi-patterned item with block coloured trousers or a jacket in a shouty shade. Just avoid adding more print into your look, and keep your accessories to a minimum, to keep things chic rather than OTT and clashy. Simple jewellery and classic shoes are all you'll need to finish your statement-makers.
