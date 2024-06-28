Princess Charlotte is ‘taking care’ of mum Kate Middleton and is ‘full of admiration’ for her

Princess Charlotte is reportedly "taking care" of Kate and their mother-daughter bond is "particularly important" to the future Queen.

Trooping the Colour might be a major official royal occasion but the personal side of this annual event always catches fans’ attention too. It’s always lovely to see the Royal Family’s interactions as they come together on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF flypast. This year’s Trooping the Colour marked the first public appearance of the Princess of Wales in 2024 as she continues to undergo cancer treatment. She stood proudly alongside Prince William with Princess Charlotte in front of her and was seen chatting with her daughter and stroking her hair.

Reflecting upon their bond, royal expert Ingrid Seward has expressed her belief that "protective" Princess Charlotte is "taking care" of her mum at this challenging time. The author of My Mother and I: The Inside Story of the King and Our Late Queen, told Hello! that she believes Charlotte greatly admires Kate and is looking after her.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

"I think that Charlotte is really taking care of her mum. It was quite sweet the way she stood in front of her and they kept chatting," Ingrid claimed. "Charlotte seems to be very full of admiration for her mother, which I think is a lovely thing, too."

Nine-year-old Princess Charlotte looking out for Kate at such a difficult time is so heart-warming. Ingrid also went on to suggest that Kate could consider her bond with her only daughter especially "precious" given how close she is to her own mother, Carole.

She alleged, "Kate and Charlotte are great friends and I think to Kate, their bond is very precious. The mother-daughter relationship is obviously particularly important to Kate because she has such a close relationship with her own mother, Carole Middleton."

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In the royal author’s opinion, the Middletons are a "very, very close family" and this was reportedly something the late Queen Elizabeth valued and believed this would "play into Kate’s hands".

"She had such a stable family and I think that's what Kate's trying to replicate," she added.

Speaking back in her engagement interview in 2010 the Princess of Wales explained what family means to her and her hopes for her and Prince William’s future family.

"It's very important to me. And I hope we will be able to have a happy family ourselves. They've been great over the years - helping me with difficult times. We see a lot of each other and they are very, very dear to me," she declared.

The Middleton family have no doubt been an immense source of support and comfort amid her ongoing treatment. This year Trooping the Colour was also the first time Kate has been seen alongside her children in 2024. She explained in March that she took time to "explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them" and to "reassure them that [she is] going to be ok."

In a message released alongside a new photo of her taken by Matt Porteous ahead of Trooping the Colour, Kate also expressed how, when she feels "well enough" she finds it a "joy" to engage with the school life of her children. They are so important to her and the thought that Princess Charlotte is "taking care" of her mum in return is so moving.