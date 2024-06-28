Princess Charlotte is ‘taking care’ of mum Kate Middleton and is ‘full of admiration’ for her
Princess Charlotte stood in front of her mother at Trooping the Colour and according to a royal expert their bond is 'particularly important'
Princess Charlotte is reportedly "taking care" of Kate and their mother-daughter bond is "particularly important" to the future Queen.
Trooping the Colour might be a major official royal occasion but the personal side of this annual event always catches fans’ attention too. It’s always lovely to see the Royal Family’s interactions as they come together on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF flypast. This year’s Trooping the Colour marked the first public appearance of the Princess of Wales in 2024 as she continues to undergo cancer treatment. She stood proudly alongside Prince William with Princess Charlotte in front of her and was seen chatting with her daughter and stroking her hair.
Reflecting upon their bond, royal expert Ingrid Seward has expressed her belief that "protective" Princess Charlotte is "taking care" of her mum at this challenging time. The author of My Mother and I: The Inside Story of the King and Our Late Queen, told Hello! that she believes Charlotte greatly admires Kate and is looking after her.
My Mother and I by Ingrid Seward | Was £25, Now £15 at Amazon
This Sunday Times bestseller delves into the relationship between King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth. Ingrid Seward presents a fascinating account of their bond behind closed doors and follows King Charles's life from birth to his coronation. It features personal anecdotes from His Majesty's family and friends.
"I think that Charlotte is really taking care of her mum. It was quite sweet the way she stood in front of her and they kept chatting," Ingrid claimed. "Charlotte seems to be very full of admiration for her mother, which I think is a lovely thing, too."
Nine-year-old Princess Charlotte looking out for Kate at such a difficult time is so heart-warming. Ingrid also went on to suggest that Kate could consider her bond with her only daughter especially "precious" given how close she is to her own mother, Carole.
She alleged, "Kate and Charlotte are great friends and I think to Kate, their bond is very precious. The mother-daughter relationship is obviously particularly important to Kate because she has such a close relationship with her own mother, Carole Middleton."
In the royal author’s opinion, the Middletons are a "very, very close family" and this was reportedly something the late Queen Elizabeth valued and believed this would "play into Kate’s hands".
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"She had such a stable family and I think that's what Kate's trying to replicate," she added.
Speaking back in her engagement interview in 2010 the Princess of Wales explained what family means to her and her hopes for her and Prince William’s future family.
"It's very important to me. And I hope we will be able to have a happy family ourselves. They've been great over the years - helping me with difficult times. We see a lot of each other and they are very, very dear to me," she declared.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The Middleton family have no doubt been an immense source of support and comfort amid her ongoing treatment. This year Trooping the Colour was also the first time Kate has been seen alongside her children in 2024. She explained in March that she took time to "explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them" and to "reassure them that [she is] going to be ok."
In a message released alongside a new photo of her taken by Matt Porteous ahead of Trooping the Colour, Kate also expressed how, when she feels "well enough" she finds it a "joy" to engage with the school life of her children. They are so important to her and the thought that Princess Charlotte is "taking care" of her mum in return is so moving.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Kate Moss just debuted the most beach-chic hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week - here's how to recreate her look
Giving us the ultimate lesson in 'undone' hairstyling, watch how Kate Moss' beach waves become our go-to look this season...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Gemma Chan's daring checkerboard dress and tiny designer handbag at Wimbledon were the epitome of dressing on theme
Gemma aced this vibrant statement print for Wimbledon 2022
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Kate Middleton's surprising leopard print bag with fiery red dress at Wimbledon was so bold
The Princess of Wales went all-out for Wimbledon 2015 wearing a vibrant red dress and a leopard print clutch that we're still not over
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Charlotte’s ‘electric’ personality was the ‘highlight’ of Taylor Swift meeting
Princess Charlotte made quite the impression when she met Taylor Swift, the singer's boyfriend Travis and his brother Jason Kelce
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's ‘nightmare’ before meeting Taylor Swift that caused some ‘stress and panic’
George and Charlotte met Taylor Swift at Wembley on Prince William's 42nd birthday but their schedule reportedly didn't quite go to plan
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate and William 'shaken to the core' amid 'testing time' - but they're 'stronger than ever'
The Wales family have faced hard times recently - but a royal expert says that Kate and William's bond is 'stronger than ever'
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton is an expert at heatwave styling and her cherry red halterneck dress and espadrille wedges prove it
The Princess of Wales wore a bright red dress and wedges to watch the polo in 2006 and it's the perfect hot weather combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's action shot of George, Charlotte and Louis for William's 42nd birthday is the best royal family photo we've seen
The Prince of Wales's 42nd birthday photo features his three children and it's a fun departure from the royal pictures we usually see
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles’s special ‘protocol change’ for Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour is so moving
King Charles could have reportedly made a change to the balcony appearance for the Princess of Wales in line with his 'preference'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's new photograph of William, George, Charlotte and Louis in matching outfits will melt your heart
The Princess of Wales shared a special new photograph of Prince William with their children
By Caitlin Elliott Published