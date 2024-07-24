32 eye makeup ideas for women over 40, inspired by our favourite celebrities

While there are no age-specific rules when it comes to makeup, if you're finding yourself uninspired and looking for a new look, then look no further than our edit of the best eye makeup ideas for women over 40.

Whether you're a few-products-and-head-out-the-door kinda girl or someone who loves spending hours surrounded by beauty products and knows your way around the best mascaras and cream foundations, you wouldn't be alone if you often turn to the same tried-and-tested eye makeup looks.

Looking to switch things up? Then get inspired by these makeup looks from some of our favourite celebs, from sleek cat eye looks to minimal eyeshadow moments.

32 eye makeup ideas for women over 40

Cream eyeshadow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All of us have creases along our eyelids, but as we get older they are likely to become accentuated, especially with powders. Use cream-based shadows for a smoother application that doesn’t emphasise texture and can be a one-and-done look that will last the whole day. Jennifer Lopez shows the power of a cream shadow here at the 2024 Met Gala, where cream shadows cover the lid and give a wonderful, glowy sheen. It has been blended to perfection and therefore is less likely to settle into fine lines.

Shop our beauty team's top cream eyeshadow picks:

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise $27 at Walmart $29 at Amazon $34 at ASOS (USA) RRP: £26 These ultra-pigmented, creamy, mousse-like shadows give incredible colour payoff and are so easy to apply you don't even need a brush. Trinny London Eye2Eye £18 at Trinny London RRP: £18 These hydrating pots of pigment are supremely easy to apply and go on with a swipe of a finger. They blend out incredibly well and last all day. Plus, they come in a huge colour range so we guarantee you'll find the right shade for you. Jones Road Just A Sec Clean Eyeshadow £25 at Jones Road RRP: £25 This delivers everything we would expect from a cream eyeshadow; it's lightweight, blendable, glides on like a dream and there's no fall out.

Gradient shadow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re after a sultry eye makeup idea that's easy to achieve and forgiving on more mature skin around the eyes, a gradient shadow look will be your new best friend. We think this picture of Gillian Anderson encapsulates the timeless appeal of a gradient look because it gives the illusion of lifted eyes without too much work.

No-makeup makeup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They say less is more, and sometimes that's true when it comes to lashes and brows. Opting for light, natural shades and barely there liner will enhance your features and make them stand out without a heavy makeup look or feel. This picture of Julianne Moore shows why ‘no-makeup makeup’ is just as flattering for the rest of the face as it is for the eyes, with flushed cheeks, natural brows and just a hint of brown from her liner and wispy mascara. These tones can be customised to match your skin tone and eye colour, so once you find your ‘no-makeup’ tones, they will serve you well as a unique flattering style.

Rich copper tones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Add some metallic vibes in a truly classy way with a rich copper-toned eye look. Rich, warm tones like browns and coppers add warmth and richness to a look without becoming difficult to maintain. Lupita Nyong’o looks great in this rich copper-toned eye look, with the shade of copper matched to just highlight and brighten her eyes without clashing against her skin tone. The look has been elevated further with a simple liquid liner across the top lash line, but feel free to leave this out if it isn’t your thing.

Highlight the inner corners

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes we let our beauty sleep become a bit of a second priority and our eyes pay for it, looking dull or grey and generally not feeling their best. So, to combat any late nights, applying a light, shimmery shadow to the inner corners of the eyes to open them up and make you look more awake is a makeup hack that will see you through anything! As worn by Blake Lively, a cool shimmery silver concentrated mainly on the inner corner and then lightly blended just above and below can make you look far more awake than you are, without committing to any lid shimmer that can become patchy during the day.

Colourful smokey eye

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those wanting a cool, fresh take on the classic smokey eye, look no further than the colourful smokey eye, worn here in romantic lavender hues by Dame Helen Mirren. Light tones of matte pastel lay a wonderful base for a shimmery and flirty icy purple to sit just across her lids in a way that doesn’t accentuate any fine lines around the eyes but still expresses personality and individual style. A darker shade is placed just on the lash line to marry the mascara into the look but not overdo the smokey aspect and is buffed on the corner of the lower lash line too.

Tightlining

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once we have spent time on our eye makeup, we might feel like something is missing when it comes to tying the look together. A lot of times, adding a tightline eyeliner to the upper part of your waterline will solve that problem and add a smokey final touch to your look. Lining the upper waterline makes lashes look fuller and can marry together any liquid or dark shadow liner on your eye that is separated by lashes, as styled here on Beyoncé.

Simple liner and a neutral lower lash line

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We usually think of a stereotypical cat-eye flick when we think of black eyeliner, but getting rid of that flick and just keeping the line across the lid can be a super simple and minimal way to wear liner without overcomplicating things. Lucy Liu is the perfect model for this look, sporting the no wing liner alongside a neutral, buffed-out lower lash line that adds a touch of smokiness without anything too harsh. Her lashes are separated and lightly coated with mascara, giving that natural and really ‘lived-in’ look we love.

Matte pink tones and fluttery lashes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keep things feminine and floaty with simple pink tones and a fluttery lash to brighten any look. As worn here by Queen Latifah, defining the crease gently with a lighter shade of pink will instantly open the eyes and lift them, while incorporating a wispy lash (if you feel comfortable doing so) can add that touch of drama in a flirty way that doesn’t overshadow your eye look underneath. Avoiding harsh lines is key here, so take time and use fluffy brushes to really diffuse those shades and make them look as natural as possible.

Satin nude tones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Use nude shades in a satin finish for a classic, elegant eye makeup look that enhances natural beauty and will no doubt wow on any occasion. Jennifer Lawrence showed the effortless appeal of this satin look at the Christian Dior SS 2024 show where mid-toned browns adorned her eyes in a dreamy satin finish, lifting her eyes and opening them up in a natural way. This satin vibe was emulated throughout the makeup, with a fresh satin pink blush and romantic pink lipstick completing the look. While the actress is under 40 herself, this is a glam all-ages look that we'll be bookmarking.

Au naturale lashes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes it's best to keep things simple and accentuate the assets we were given, like Diane Lane has done here by wearing a separating mascara to accentuate and highlight her natural lashes. Learning what type of mascara brush type and formula will be key here, so do some research and assess your lashes up close to see what’s best for you.

Cool metallic accents

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Use metallic shadows sparingly on the lids to add a modern touch without overwhelming the eyes. Sarah Jessica Parker rocks this look at an event in London and we can see why it was chosen alongside her sparkly, reflective look that deserved to be matched with cool eyeshadow. SJP has opted to have this metallic shade brought just past the inner corner on the lower lash line, tying the look together and keeping the eyes brightened up next to the super smoked-out shades.

Under eye concealer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, so this isn’t exactly an eye makeup look, but a good under-eye base is an important step in building a makeup look that can create real impact! Working out what base products work for you can not only brighten the under-eye area but also enhance the beautiful work you’ve mastered on your eyes, too. The ‘triangle of light’ method is the easiest way to brighten up the top half of your face by painting (and then blending) an upside-down triangle under each eye to lift it up and conceal fine lines and wrinkles. Hydrating concealer will be your best friend here, as it won’t feel gloopy and stick to dry patches or lines.

A colourful lower lash line

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Modelled here on singer Mandy Moore, we think a colourful lash line is a fun and bold way to incorporate more colour into your makeup without feeling too OTT. In this case, a deep blue eyeliner has been smudged into a shimmery icy blue on the waterline to wonderfully catch the light and open the eyes up.

Halo eyes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One way to make your eyes look awake is to utilise the ‘halo’ eye look, seen here on Issa Rae. Blend slightly deeper colours on the outer and inner corners of the lid to create an eye base that has dimension and then pop any brighter shimmer shade of your choosing right in the very centre of the lid. By keeping the shimmer shade in the middle of the eye and below the crease, it draws the eye in and up and gives a natural lift that automatically makes you look awake without emphasising any creasing you may wish to minimise. You can lightly smoke the crease shade under the eye to bring the look together.

Defined crease

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want a makeup look that can be worn for literally all occasions and requires minimal upkeep once applied, look no further than the just-defined crease look. Worn here on the beautiful Nicole Kidman, applying a medium-toned shadow in the crease to add depth and dimension without anything else gives a truly lifting effect to the eye thanks to one trusty colour and a blending brush. In this case, a neutral-toned pink adds warmth to Nicole’s blue eyes and ties in wonderfully with her warmer blush and lipstick.

Brown eyeliner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Consider swapping black eyeliner for a warmer brown shade for a softer look. Brown is a more forgiving, malleable colour for the eyes, especially for liner, and is therefore easily blended, smudged and worked around. Sofia Vergara shows the allure of brown eyeliner here, with natural definition created on the top and bottom of her eye that is then accentuated with more shadow.

Shimmery rose gold shades

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To create a romantic eye look that is flattering on anyone who wants to wear it, opt for flirty shimmery rose gold tones for your eyeshadow, worn here by Jessica Chastain. Soft pinks are washed across her eyes for a truly delicate and feminine look that is given a flirty finish with fluttery false lashes. This shade is not swept across the lower lash line to keep the look bright and open and a pale matte colour just touches her inner corners to add some depth to the look. A shimmery pink lipstick wonderfully compliments this rose gold eyeshadow look.

A simple cat-eye

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You simply can’t go wrong with a sleek and classic cat-eye eyeliner look, it’s a truly timeless makeup look that will see you through any occasion. The great thing about a cat-eye is that it can be dressed up or down depending on the mood. For example, this picture of Michelle Yeoh features a minimal neutral smokey eye just peeking through under her eyeliner and separated lashes, adding just a hint of depth without taking away from her glowy skin or mega bling-y jewellery. So it really is up to you, as long as you take some time to familiarise yourself with how to do a wing eyeliner .

Embrace your eye shape

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Embrace your eye shape like Debbie Harry has in this snap and accentuate it rather than hiding it. While it may look like a regular smokey eye, the placement has been changed to suit Harry’s slightly hooded eyes and instead focuses on the underside of the eye socket to create a deeper, more sultry effect on the eyes. A pale matte shade has been placed on the inner corner/ half of the lid to stop the look from becoming too heavy, making it a pretty and easily achieved look.

Neon liquid liner and a matte base

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keep things fun and bright with a neon liquid liner and a simple matte eyeshadow base, as Priyanka Chopra Jonas did here at Cannes in 2019. The colour of the liner can be customised to match your mood or outfit vibe, acting as part of a bigger, monochromatic look or exciting accent colour (such as this blue contrasting the lavender purple). The matte shade underneath acts as a nice base to work from and can add depth underneath the liner without overcomplicating anything. Big open lashes can complete this fun look.

A monchromatic look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using the same colour family for your look creates a fuss-free monochromatic look that is flattering on more mature skin. Halle Berry rocked the warm brown monochromatic look in this snap from the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, wearing a light smokey eye complete with hints of shimmer on the eyes, warm sunkissed blush and bronzer and a brown-toned nude lip look. It also gives you a chance to double up products for different parts of the face, such as dusting your bronzer on your crease or dotting your highlighter as shimmer on the lid.

Peach tones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Use peach or coral shades to add warmth to the eyes (and the complexion) with this summery and fun approach to eye makeup. This picture of Naomi Campbell shows how peach tones look super flattering on deeper skin tones as well as more pale ones, with a pale shimmery peach on the centre of the lid brightening up the soft mattes that surround it. Fluttery lashes and a peachy lower lash line complete this fresh look.

Shades of green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may think of green as being difficult to incorporate into your makeup look, but the legendary Jane Fonda proves why that is far from the truth with her super cool, slightly grunge green smokey eye. Dark forest greens bring all the drama here to her eye look and emphasise her blue eyes without taking away from them. The shade is blended in various ways across the lid and on the lower lash line to mimic the use of lots of other tones despite it being just one.

All about the (false) lashes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re after a makeup look that will have plenty of drama without spending too much time prepping, opt for a great volumizing mascara and a pair of your best falsies. This picture of Regina Hall shows how flattering and eye-opening (literally!) a minimal-eye look and long lashes can be.

Deep berry tones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To warm up your look in the colder months, a rich deep berry-toned eye makeup look could be just the thing you’re looking for. Whether you’ve gone for a monochromatic berry look, as Olivia Wilde has here, or are wearing gold tones, berry eyeshadows can create a seriously luxurious look that can be achieved with a few shades and some good blending brushes. Start with a lighter shade to create a pink/ red base, and then slowly build depth up with deeper shades and finish with some black liner to smoke the whole look out.

Smokey winged liner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A winged liner can make us feel confident and add drama to a simple makeup look, but can sometimes appear a touch harsh. Why not pull inspiration from Eva Longoria and create a subtle wing using a pencil or shadow to gently lift the eyes without emphasising fine lines? While in this pic, Eva’s liner goes into a warm brown shadow, feel free to take the shadow wing element and make that the main part of the look with minimal or no shadow on the rest of the lid.

Brow defining

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brows can make or break a look and filling in those sparser bits with a pencil or micro brow pen will give the appearance of fuller brows without any harsh lines. To set it all in place, use a clear or coloured brow gel to add hold and shape to your hair and blend them into the filled-in parts even more.

'Wet look' lids

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What better way to appear awake and bright than by giving your lids a ‘wet look’ with glossy eyeshadow in any shade you fancy? Angela Bassett opted for a juicy cherry shade in this picture, and as you can see, it just opens and lifts the eye because of its placement in the inner half of the eye. This is a great way to elevate an eye look and allow you to jazz up any eye look and can be perfect for occasions where you’’ be photographed, such as a wedding or birthday party.

Soft shimmer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lightly applying shadow is a makeup must if you’re going for a more effortless look, whatever your age. So when it comes to glitter to brighten the eyes, you might find a lighter touch and a ‘soft’ shimmer will work best to highlight your features. Jennifer Anniston proved why soft is best here as she sported a dusting of a warm peachy bronze all over her lid with just a hint of liner and fluttery, open lashes. This subtle shimmer won't highlight texture but adds a youthful glow that can just catch the light in a fresh and feminine way.

Blended liner with deep purple hues

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Octavia Spencer looked beautiful in this simple but flattering ‘blended’ liner look. Smudging eyeliner creates a softer, more diffused look while the deep purple hues bring out the brown in her eyes and add a pop of colour to the lid.

Subtle lid contour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seen here on Salma Hayek, a simple brown that resembles a bronzer has been blended out around the contour of her eyes to add dimension without too much drama. The look has been enhanced with separated mascara and a warm complexion. You can leave it be and have it as a one-and-done look, or dab a sheer shimmer on the lid to add some sparkle and movement that will look great in the light.