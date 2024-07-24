Pippa Middleton's striking jumpsuit illusion proved that black and white outfits don't have to be basic

Pippa Middleton’s striking co-ord at Wimbledon 2015 gave the illusion of being a jumpsuit and she proved that black and white outfits don't have to be basic.

Just like her sister the Princess of Wales, Pippa Middleton doesn’t shy away from wearing a huge range of gorgeous colours, from sunshine yellow to fiery red. This is definitely more the case at special events and the summer is full of plenty of those, including Wimbledon, where Pippa recently stepped out in a stunning rose-pink Beulah London dress. However, she has been known to step away from the pastels and vivid tones on occasion. This was the case back in 2015 when Pippa arrived on Day 11 of Wimbledon wearing a striking black and white patterned co-ord that looked for all the world like one of the best jumpsuits around.

The silhouette was incredibly sleek, with a fitted bodice and trouser legs and short sleeves. The peplum detail that flared out at the waist had subtle pleats that gave it more dimension and structure. This worked perfectly with the geometric pattern with its precise, repeated motif.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images)

Pippa Middleton’s co-ord was entirely black and white and the print featured square and star shapes within it that immediately caught our attention. Even if she’d just worn the top with a pair of linen trousers or jeans, the shape and edgy design would have been spectacular, but with the matching trousers her whole look was elevated to new style heights.

It created the most convincing and chic jumpsuit illusion and showcased that you don’t have to stick within your comfort zone when you’re putting together monochrome outfits. So many of us have plenty of black and white staples in our summer capsule wardrobe, but Pippa has shown that fun black and white prints can be a great way to make a monochrome look seem that bit more special and contemporary.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Finding black and white co-ords quite this unique and fabulous isn’t always easy, though, so we have our eyes on several black and white printed jumpsuits to help give us a similar effect. A jumpsuit has the added benefit of being an outfit in itself and a monochrome jumpsuit can be thrown on with your favourite black or white accessories to create a sensational look with minimal fuss and no worrying about what goes with what.

To make this outfit a little more casual and wearable day-to-day, the Princess of Wales’s sister could have worn either the top or the trousers and paired them with comfy flat shoes like her best white trainers, ballet flats or flat sandals. For Wimbledon, though, Pippa leaned into the dramatic feel of her co-ord and wore black wedges with straps running up and over her foot.

(Image credit: Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The abundance of straps likely meant she felt quite secure in these high wedge shoes for a day at the tennis. Whilst they matched the black tones in her co-ord, her clutch bag coordinated with the white in the pattern and was a classic flapover clutch bag. The design was simple but keeping to the same colour palette ensured each item had real impact.

Pippa finished off her look by keeping her brunette tresses loose and straight, with two intricate plaits on either side that were secured at the back. She wore a pair of dark sunglasses to protect her eyes on this sunny day and we can’t help feeling that this is one of her most stand-out Wimbledon outfits.