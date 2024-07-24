Pippa Middleton's striking jumpsuit illusion proved that black and white outfits don't have to be basic
Pippa Middleton wore a dramatic black and white co-ord to Wimbledon in 2015 and it looked like the most gorgeous monochrome jumpsuit
Pippa Middleton’s striking co-ord at Wimbledon 2015 gave the illusion of being a jumpsuit and she proved that black and white outfits don't have to be basic.
Just like her sister the Princess of Wales, Pippa Middleton doesn’t shy away from wearing a huge range of gorgeous colours, from sunshine yellow to fiery red. This is definitely more the case at special events and the summer is full of plenty of those, including Wimbledon, where Pippa recently stepped out in a stunning rose-pink Beulah London dress. However, she has been known to step away from the pastels and vivid tones on occasion. This was the case back in 2015 when Pippa arrived on Day 11 of Wimbledon wearing a striking black and white patterned co-ord that looked for all the world like one of the best jumpsuits around.
The silhouette was incredibly sleek, with a fitted bodice and trouser legs and short sleeves. The peplum detail that flared out at the waist had subtle pleats that gave it more dimension and structure. This worked perfectly with the geometric pattern with its precise, repeated motif.
Shop Black and White Jumpsuits
Switch things up on your next evening out and opt for this stunning black and white tailored jumpsuit. It has a neat collar and short sleeves and the most beautiful bamboo print all over it. The pattern is bold but delicate and with flats and a denim jacket this jumpsuit could be made more casual too.
With a fabulous halterneck design and animal print style pattern, this wide leg jumpsuit is a lovely piece to have in your wardrobe ready for summer occasions. You could dress it down with trainers or flat sandals or add a pair of court shoe heels to make it especially glamorous.
Shop Monochrome Accessories
Many people will have a pair of espadrille wedges in their collection already but these stand out with their all-black design. They'd be perfect worn as part of a fully monochrome look and have a practical ankle strap and a woven wedge heel.
This affordable clutch bag is such a handy, neutral accessory to have in your collection for special events. It has a simple flapover design with a gold-toned detachable strap that means you can also wear it as a shoulder bag.
Pippa Middleton’s co-ord was entirely black and white and the print featured square and star shapes within it that immediately caught our attention. Even if she’d just worn the top with a pair of linen trousers or jeans, the shape and edgy design would have been spectacular, but with the matching trousers her whole look was elevated to new style heights.
It created the most convincing and chic jumpsuit illusion and showcased that you don’t have to stick within your comfort zone when you’re putting together monochrome outfits. So many of us have plenty of black and white staples in our summer capsule wardrobe, but Pippa has shown that fun black and white prints can be a great way to make a monochrome look seem that bit more special and contemporary.
Finding black and white co-ords quite this unique and fabulous isn’t always easy, though, so we have our eyes on several black and white printed jumpsuits to help give us a similar effect. A jumpsuit has the added benefit of being an outfit in itself and a monochrome jumpsuit can be thrown on with your favourite black or white accessories to create a sensational look with minimal fuss and no worrying about what goes with what.
To make this outfit a little more casual and wearable day-to-day, the Princess of Wales’s sister could have worn either the top or the trousers and paired them with comfy flat shoes like her best white trainers, ballet flats or flat sandals. For Wimbledon, though, Pippa leaned into the dramatic feel of her co-ord and wore black wedges with straps running up and over her foot.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The abundance of straps likely meant she felt quite secure in these high wedge shoes for a day at the tennis. Whilst they matched the black tones in her co-ord, her clutch bag coordinated with the white in the pattern and was a classic flapover clutch bag. The design was simple but keeping to the same colour palette ensured each item had real impact.
Pippa finished off her look by keeping her brunette tresses loose and straight, with two intricate plaits on either side that were secured at the back. She wore a pair of dark sunglasses to protect her eyes on this sunny day and we can’t help feeling that this is one of her most stand-out Wimbledon outfits.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Eva Mendes just wore the perfect wedding guest outfit – halterneck, polka dots and pleats make the most elegant combination
We're adding this combination to our summer style rotation
By Molly Smith Published
-
Queen Letizia is magnificent in magenta printed dress with matching bag and we're never been more convinced to ditch neutrals
Queen Letizia's magenta printed dress and bag added a splash of colour on a hot summer's day and this shade was simply stunning
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia is magnificent in magenta printed dress with matching bag and we're never been more convinced to ditch neutrals
Queen Letizia's magenta printed dress and bag added a splash of colour on a hot summer's day and this shade was simply stunning
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s cow print shoulder bag was the playfully unusual accessory we still can't believe she wore
Duchess Sophie's cow print shoulder bag combined a timeless design with a statement pattern and it's an accessory we'll never forget
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton has worn this bag since 2005 - and we love it's classic design and affordable price
The Princess of Wales isn't the only royal whose been spotted with the affordable designer piece on her arm
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Pippa Middleton delivered summer sunshine in an outfit with her yellow dress at the tennis and her voluminous waves were so glamorous
Pippa Middleton's sunshine yellow dress and glamorous waves at the US Open in 2012 is a combination that still takes our breath away
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s ‘quick’ fashion formula for an elegant outfit works with a ‘busy lifestyle’ and we’re taking notes
The Princess of Wales has found a signature style approach that works for her and we love how easy it is to recreate ourselves
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Charlene proves why a vibrant jumpsuit should be your go-to special occasion outfit with her sensational cherry red look
Princess Charlene's cherry red jumpsuit made a serious statement and we're convinced a piece like this is a wardrobe must-have
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s turquoise wide leg jumpsuit is the versatile dress alternative we all need in our wardrobes
The Duchess of Edinburgh proved in 2018 that a wide leg jumpsuit can be every bit as elegant as a dress and her colour choice was striking
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia’s electric blue trouser suit and comfy white trainers are a failsafe smart-casual look for any occasion
Queen Letizia has delivered a masterclass in styling a tailored trouser suit more casually and we can't get enough of the bold blue shade
By Emma Shacklock Published