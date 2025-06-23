Not a fan of dresses? Pippa Middleton's pink jumpsuit and red accessories are the ideal summer solution

Sure, everyone likes the summer in theory - until it's too hot to wear some of your go-to outfits and you've nothing else in your wardrobe.

Of course, one of the best summer dresses would be a great option, but if you're not a fan of the style, a jumpsuit is a cool, comfy and chic alternative – something Pippa Middleton was way ahead of the curve on when she wore this pretty blush pink one back in 2017.

This particular piece had a high v-neckline and a fitted bodice that flared out into wide-leg trousers – ideal for keeping cool in the warmer weather. Some of the best jumpsuits for versatility are neutral shades, though pastels are always popular in the summer, and they make a great alternative to summer dresses.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "A jumpsuit can offer so much versatility, taking you effortlessly from day to evening with just a change of shoe or a switch-up of bags. Swap your everyday black leather tote for a bold bag like Pippa's - her pale pink and colour pop red pairing is perfection."

(Image credit: Photo by David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Shop Pippa's style

The trouser legs had two pleats running down the front for added dimension and they cut off at a chic ankle-grazer length. This was not only flattering and showcased her equally fabulous red heels, but also gave the jumpsuit a contemporary edge. This was echoed in the statement ruffle that ran along the front Pippa’s jumpsuit which extended up on to one shoulder, creating an angel sleeve that draped beautifully down.

Adding femininity and structure, this ruffle was a fun detail and the pale pink shade is a great choice for summer. It’s subtle enough to be incredibly easy to style and is a lovely alternative to white, cream or beige shades for both special occasions or days out in the sunshine.

Blush pink also looks stunning with brighter accessories if you want to add a pop of color.

Pippa Middleton opted for one of her go-to colors for bags and shoes and attended the charity fundraising party wearing red heels and a matching bag.

Whether you want to dress up a pair of jeans and a white T-shirt or exude even more glamour, a pair of red heels are a fun addition to your shoe collection. Pippa also carried a bespoke red heart-shaped bag with a woven texture from Radley, which donated profits to the British Heart Foundation.

This bag had plenty of space inside for all of her essentials and it was also perhaps a sensitive nod to the Miles Frost Fund, which was set up in memory of Miles Frost, who passed away from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in July 2015.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales’s sister attended the Miles Frost Fund party with her husband James Matthews and this appearance was one of the first events they went to after getting married that May. Pippa’s brunette hair was loose in soft waves and her makeup was pared-back and radiant, with a glowy base and pink toned blusher.

This is Pippa’s staple makeup look and we can’t help hoping that she’ll bring back the pink and red combination sometime this summer, perhaps at Wimbledon 2025. Known to be a tennis fan, Pippa attended last year with her sister and niece, Princess Charlotte.