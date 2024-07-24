Eva Mendes just wore the perfect wedding guest outfit – halterneck, polka dots and pleats make the most elegant combination

Eva Mendes stunning polka dot outfit offers a masterclass in effortless styling for wedding season.

Looking for the best wedding guest dresses can feel like a never-ending task, and with summer nuptials filling our schedules until the arrival of autumn, it's something we simply can't avoid.

Florals and bold colour choices have become a go-to for summer 2024; however, the mighty yet refined polka dot is also seeing a resurgence. And Eva Mendes' recent social media post in a polka dot dress that features pleats and a halterneck is the ultimate wedding guest look that we can't wait to recreate.

On Instagram, she shared a picture of herself in the fabulous dress and captioned the post announcing the publication of her book, "Desi, Mami & the Never Ending Worries." Fans were quick to show their appreciation of her outfit, one commented "I fell in love with this dress".

Mendes is well-known for serving dress style inspiration, and we still aren't over her green printed shirt dress which had us adding printed dresses to our capsule wardrobes all too quick.

This look in particular is the perfect example of what to wear to special occasions in the warmer months, and her exact dress is the Sunray Pinic Dress from the brand Zimmerman. She styles the look with a thick white belt that accentuates the waist and gold chunky rings.

Halterneck cuts are known for their ability to highlight the shoulders and elongate the neck, instantly evoking a glamorous feel. And the choice of polka dots makes this outfit classic and refined, perfect for wedding guests who want to curate a sophisticated look. Plus if you're looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy, then pleats are a go-to.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Writer Amelia Yeoman is a huge fan of this look, and advises, "Polka dots are having a real resurgence this summer and Eva's look just goes to show how chic and playful they can be. Combined with the timeless neutral hue and sophisticated high neckline, this is a dress that ticks every single box and will take you absolutely anywhere during the warmer months.".

