Eva Mendes' gorgeous green shirt dress is a lesson in how to look effortlessly chic and stay cool this summer

When it comes to timeless summer style, Eva Mendes always hits the nail on the head. Her latest printed shirt dress has only further cemented her as one of our top style icons this season.

Eva Mendes' recent foray into florals has sold us on statement patterns this summer, but her beautiful green dress is the piece to really seal the deal. In her latest Instagram post, Eva is seen wearing a stunning button-up shirt dress that couldn't be more fitting for warm, sunny weather.

A shirt dress is one of our summer capsule wardrobe essentials, but instead of playing it safe with neutral tones, we're feeling inspired to try out Eva's abstract foliage print. Our eagle-eyed fashion editor, Caroline Parr, immediately recognised Eva's dress as the Ginger & Smart Memoirs Shirt Dress, and we've found where you can buy it.

A post shared by Eva Mendes A photo posted by evamendes on

Shop Eva's printed dress

Exact match Ginger & Smart Memoirs Shirt Dress £249.62 at Airrobe Eva's dress is very hard to come by - we could only find it available on a resale site in a size 14. However, the condition is excellent and it looks completely brand new. If this is your size, we wouldn't wait around to snap it up. Toni Eco Vero Shirt Dress £85 at White Stuff The ideal midi length to pair with everything from your best white trainers to some sophisticated wedges, this long sleeved White Stuff shirt dress is made from a comfortable EcoVero material with the perfect drapey fit. Printed Midi Dress With Belt £49.99 at Zara With a similar cut to Eva's dress but with breathable short sleeves, this Zara dress is selling fast. A holiday wardrobe essential, it is endlessly chic whilst adding a pop of colour to your travel outfit arsenal.

Florals are always a good idea during the spring and summer months, as proven by Eva Mendes' floral skirt ensemble, but her abstract floral foliage print proves that it's simple to make the feminine print a little more edgy and wearable.

The button-up front and cinching waist tie are endlessly flattering, whilst the 3/4 length sleeves and oversized cuffs make this a standout look that works for any occasion. With plenty of budget-friendly alternatives available on the high street, we expect this Eva's style to be everywhere this season.

From elegant work outfits to wedding guest dressing, there isn't much a patterned shirt dress can't do. Eva's particular style is also one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy thanks to the statement print and belted waist.