Eva Mendes' gorgeous green shirt dress is a lesson in how to look effortlessly chic and stay cool this summer
We've found where you can buy the exact same one, plus affordable alternatives
When it comes to timeless summer style, Eva Mendes always hits the nail on the head. Her latest printed shirt dress has only further cemented her as one of our top style icons this season.
Eva Mendes' recent foray into florals has sold us on statement patterns this summer, but her beautiful green dress is the piece to really seal the deal. In her latest Instagram post, Eva is seen wearing a stunning button-up shirt dress that couldn't be more fitting for warm, sunny weather.
A shirt dress is one of our summer capsule wardrobe essentials, but instead of playing it safe with neutral tones, we're feeling inspired to try out Eva's abstract foliage print. Our eagle-eyed fashion editor, Caroline Parr, immediately recognised Eva's dress as the Ginger & Smart Memoirs Shirt Dress, and we've found where you can buy it.
A photo posted by evamendes on
Shop Eva's printed dress
Exact match
Eva's dress is very hard to come by - we could only find it available on a resale site in a size 14. However, the condition is excellent and it looks completely brand new. If this is your size, we wouldn't wait around to snap it up.
The ideal midi length to pair with everything from your best white trainers to some sophisticated wedges, this long sleeved White Stuff shirt dress is made from a comfortable EcoVero material with the perfect drapey fit.
Florals are always a good idea during the spring and summer months, as proven by Eva Mendes' floral skirt ensemble, but her abstract floral foliage print proves that it's simple to make the feminine print a little more edgy and wearable.
The button-up front and cinching waist tie are endlessly flattering, whilst the 3/4 length sleeves and oversized cuffs make this a standout look that works for any occasion. With plenty of budget-friendly alternatives available on the high street, we expect this Eva's style to be everywhere this season.
From elegant work outfits to wedding guest dressing, there isn't much a patterned shirt dress can't do. Eva's particular style is also one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy thanks to the statement print and belted waist.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
