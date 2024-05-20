Eva Mendes gives a masterclass in how to wear a maxi skirt - we're copying her uncomplicated, effortlessly chic style
Look no further for effortless and sophisticated summer wardrobe inspiration
Eva Mendes knows exactly how to make a statement pattern wearable for everyday occasions, and her latest off-duty summer ensemble is no different.
The actress shared a photo of her outfit for a day at the park on Instagram, and it is the perfect example of how to dress comfortably for the warmer weather, without compromising on style. Teaming a statement floral maxi skirt with a minimalist, flowy short-sleeved shirt, she makes it clear creating a summer capsule wardrobe doesn't have to be a challenge.
Although florals can be intimidating if you're not used to wearing them, Eva's relaxed, chic style demonstrates just how easily they can be toned-down for even the most casual of occasions - including a busy day out with the kids.
A photo posted by evamendes on
To further her effortlessly cool seasonal look, she finished off her outfit with a baseball cap, some oversized sunnies, and an ever-practical pair of yellow flip-flops for a subtle pop of colour.
Although styles like Helen Skelton's chunky sandals are on trend right now, sleek flip flops are having a real comeback this summer - and will never go out of style.
Eva Mendes doesn't often share her outfits on social media, but when she does, we instantly want to shop her look. Below we've found the best pieces to help you recreate her style, with items that you'll wear all summer.
Shop Eva's summery look
With a button-up finish and soft crinkled texture, this comfortable muslin shirt is both breathable and chic - ideal for dressing up in the summer months or answering the question of what to pack for a beach vacation.
The closest match we could find to Eva's skirt is from Ulla Johnson, but if you're shopping on a budget, this £30 option from Lucy & Yak is a gorgeous alternative. Both will get endless wear in your wardrobe this season.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
