Eva Mendes gives a masterclass in how to wear a maxi skirt - we're copying her uncomplicated, effortlessly chic style

Eva Mendes knows exactly how to make a statement pattern wearable for everyday occasions, and her latest off-duty summer ensemble is no different.

The actress shared a photo of her outfit for a day at the park on Instagram, and it is the perfect example of how to dress comfortably for the warmer weather, without compromising on style. Teaming a statement floral maxi skirt with a minimalist, flowy short-sleeved shirt, she makes it clear creating a summer capsule wardrobe doesn't have to be a challenge.

Although florals can be intimidating if you're not used to wearing them, Eva's relaxed, chic style demonstrates just how easily they can be toned-down for even the most casual of occasions - including a busy day out with the kids.

To further her effortlessly cool seasonal look, she finished off her outfit with a baseball cap, some oversized sunnies, and an ever-practical pair of yellow flip-flops for a subtle pop of colour.

Although styles like Helen Skelton's chunky sandals are on trend right now, sleek flip flops are having a real comeback this summer - and will never go out of style.

Eva Mendes doesn't often share her outfits on social media, but when she does, we instantly want to shop her look. Below we've found the best pieces to help you recreate her style, with items that you'll wear all summer.

Shop Eva's summery look