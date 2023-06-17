Princess Catherine stuns in symbolic green Andrew Gn dress, Diana's earrings and Philip Treacy hat as she makes history at Trooping the Colour

Catherine, the Princess of Wales has wowed royal fans in a stunning, symbolic green outfit as she makes history at Trooping the Colour 2023. For the first time in history, the Princess of Wales will join King Charles in reviewing the troops on Horse Guard Parade, alongside Queen Camilla.

Princess Kate honored her important role as Colonel of the Irish Guards in a gorgeous green Andrew Gn dress at Trooping the Colour 2023

The dress was paired with a green Philip Treacy hat and the gold Cartier shamrock brooch – a favorite of the Princess’ who regularly wears it for St Patrick’s Day

At Trooping the Colour 2023, Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla will join forces to make history.

The pair – Catherine as Colonel of the Irish Guards and Camilla as Colonel in chief of the Grenadier Guards - will join the King in reviewing the troops on Horse Guard Parade, the first time this has ever been done.

The pair delighted fans as they made an early appearance riding in a carriage together, accompanied by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate’s outfit perfectly matched the sunny June weather, as she looked in full bloom in a stunning green outfit.

The dress, by designer Andrew Gn, is punctuated with crystals to mimic statement buttons.

While we cannot find Kate’s green dress, we have found an identical one in black, though it’s not on sale.

Andrew Gn SS2023 - Look 24 It's thought that the Princess of Wales is wearing a bespoke Andrew Gn dress, in green to reflect her title as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The Princess complemented her dress with a Philip Treacy hat in a matching shade.

Philip Treacy is a royal favorite, with the Princess wearing hats by the designer at the Coronation garden party most recently and another green hat for the 2022 Christmas walkabout at Sandringham.

Queen Camilla’s hat today was also designed by the milliner. Camilla’s hat is said to be indicative of her role as colonel in chief, with the hat designed to represent a grenade forming into a feather plume.

Understanding the importance of the day for her husband, Prince William, who had taken on the role of Colonel of the Regiment, Kate had an emotional nod to his late mother, Diana.

Kate is wearing Princess Diana’s sapphire earrings.

Composed of a cabochon sapphire surrounded by 8 diamonds with a single diamond holding up a larger cabochon sapphire surrounded by 9 diamonds, the Sapphires in these earrings reportedly originate from the strap of Princess Diana’s Saudi Sapphire Watch.

The late Princess Diana famously wore them for the cover of Vogue in 1994.

To finish off her emblematic attire, Catherine wore the gold shamrock brooch.

Kate wore the brooch for the first time in 2011, and she has been the exclusive public wearer of the piece ever since.

She most often wears the Cartier brooch at the annual presentation of shamrocks, a St. Patrick's Day tradition started by Queen Alexandra in 1901.