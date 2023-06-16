The family tradition King Charles could uphold in honor of Queen Elizabeth that might mean a special summer trip for the Wales kids

There’s a family tradition King Charles could uphold in honor of Queen Elizabeth and it might mean a special summer trip for the Wales kids.

An expert has suggested that His Majesty might continue Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of spending time at Balmoral in the summer.

It’s claimed the Wales family will “almost certainly” go up there in August meaning a special trip for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.

Even before King Charles became monarch, reports claimed he was looking to “streamline” the monarchy and modernize it. His coronation showcased a few differences between his ceremony and the late Queen Elizabeth’s. Buckingham Palace confirmed that it would reflect the monarch’s “role today and look towards the future” whilst being “rooted” in traditions. However, whilst he might be taking a more contemporary approach, when it comes to honoring Queen Elizabeth it seems that there’s one long-standing tradition King Charles could uphold.

Historian, writer and broadcaster Tessa Dunlop has expressed her belief to OK! that he could want to be “establishing” a similar pattern of spending time at Balmoral Castle in the summer. And according to her, this could mean a summer trip for the Wales kids too!

Queen Elizabeth used to enjoy an annual summer break in Scotland from July-October and invited her nearest and dearest to join her. Prince William and Kate’s tribute on what would’ve been her 97th birthday in April featured a sweet family photo taken during one of these trips. And Tessa believes that the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will “almost certainly” go up to Balmoral again this year too.

"The [Wales] family will almost certainly go up to Balmoral Castle in August.. burns and the Highland Games. Got to tick that Scotland box!" she said, before later adding, “I think Charles will want to be establishing something of a familiar tradition up there, around the August period I think Kate and William would be expected to be there."

During Queen Elizabeth’s reign the Wales family are understood to have paid plenty of visits to Balmoral. Prince George, Charlotte and Louis appeared beaming alongside Queen Elizabeth in several snaps taken by Kate there. And with plenty of outdoor space and privacy, her summer tradition allowed many generations of royals to enjoy quality time together.

Whilst Tessa predicts that King Charles and the Wales family will be keen to uphold Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral tradition, that's not the only vacation she believes Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could enjoy. The expert suggested that they might also go away “in the first part” of the kids’ summer break from Lambrook School.

"Most places even in Britain provide sunshine,” Tess claimed. “They also might not travel too far given William’s eco campaigning and I think they might want to take their dog Orla.”

Wherever else they might go, Balmoral will likely forever hold a special place in their hearts. Not only was it where Queen Elizabeth spent her summers and where she passed away, but it was said to be one of her favorite royal residences of all.

Her granddaughter Princess Eugenie previously declared on the Our Queen at Ninety documentary, "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."