Prince William and Princess Catherine’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth showcases sweet bond with young royals in special new photo

Prince William and Princess Catherine’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth on what would’ve been her 97th birthday showcased her sweet bond with young royals in a special new photo.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a never-before-seen snap of the late Queen Elizabeth to mark what would’ve been her 97th birthday.

In the sweet picture the Queen is surrounded by her great-grandchildren and two of her grandchildren and it highlights their amazing relationship.

Fans have come to expect beautiful new photographs to be shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales to mark their children’s birthdays, but these aren’t the only occasions that the future Queen Consort’s photography skills have shone through. Five years after her picture of the late Queen and her great-grandchildren at Balmoral was shared, a similarly sweet snap has been posted.

Taking to social media on what would’ve been the Queen’s 97th birthday on April 21, the Prince and Princess of Wales have unveiled a previously-unseen photo of her also taken in Scotland.

Prince William and Princess Catherine’s tribute honored the importance of the day as they declared, “Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday. This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer.”

It was also revealed that Princess Catherine was once again the one behind the camera. The picture shows the Queen sitting on a lime green sofa with Savannah Phillips on her left and Mia Tindall holding Lucas Tindall on her right. Standing immediately behind her are Lena Tindall, Princess George, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips and Prince Louis.

In the back row are the youngest of the Queen’s grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James, Earl of Wessex, who are closer in age to the oldest of the Queen’s great-grandchildren than they are to their cousins like Prince William. All of them are beaming at the camera and are clearly enjoying spending time together.

This special new photo taken by Princess Catherine captures the same heart-warming feel as the 2018 picture and reflects how much the younger royals have grown since then and the years they had to make precious memories with the Queen. She was known for enjoying private summer breaks in Scotland and regularly invited her nearest and dearest to join her, showing how important family was to her.

Fans were left more than a little emotional by Prince William and Princess Catherine’s tribute on this poignant day and flooded the comments section with heartfelt responses.

“So lovely. You can see the joy her family brought her. ❤️,” one person declared.

Whilst another remarked upon how important this occasion will be for her family, replying, “Omg what a sweet picture! Another one taken by our Princess of Wales to be in the history books so happy the kids have wonderful memories with the late Queen to be treasured forever”.

This previously-unseen photo certainly celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s unique bond with the younger generations of her family away from the royal spotlight. It comes after King Charles shared a poignant tribute to his late mother with another photo and declared that they are remembering the “incredible life and legacy” of the Queen on this significant day.