Queen Camilla’s ‘campaign’ for the throne disputed by son who claims she had no ‘end game’ to become Queen

Queen Camilla’s alleged “campaign” for the throne has been disputed by her son who claims she had no “end game” whatsoever to become Queen.

The Queen Consort’s son Tom Parker Bowles has spoken out in defense of his mother and declared that she “married the person she loved”.

These remarks come months after Prince Harry’s memoir alleged Queen Camilla was playing a “long game”, working towards marriage and the throne.

This year has been one of immense ups and downs for the Royal Family as they continue to prepare for the excitement of King Charles’ coronation and faced the aftermath of the shocking revelations made in Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, earlier in the year. Whilst many of the allegations in the memoir focused on his brother Prince William, his stepmother Queen Camilla was also mentioned. Now Prince Harry’s claims about Queen Camilla’s “campaign” for the throne have been vehemently disputed by one of Queen Camilla’s children, Tom Parker Bowles.

The restaurant critic and food writer opened up on the News Agents podcast about his mother’s relationship with King Charles. And according to him, there was never any “end game” to become Queen Consort…

As per the BBC (opens in new tab), Tom told hosts Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis that Queen Camilla simply followed her heart when it came to marrying King Charles back in 2005.

“I think change happens but I don't care what anyone says - this wasn't any sort of end game,” he declared. “She married the person she loved and this is what happened.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s wedding took place in April 2005 and the couple have just celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary. Tom’s remarks come months after Prince Harry called Queen Camilla “dangerous” and “the villain” in interviews prior to Spare’s release where he discussed her apparent need to “rehabilitate her image” in the past. The King’s son also denied that his remarks about her in the memoir were “scathing”

However, the memoir itself also included references to Queen Camilla that contrast hugely with Tom Parker Bowles’ recent comments. Prince Harry alleged that he and Prince William had pleaded with His Majesty not to marry her, adding that he supposedly “didn’t answer”.

The memoir continued, "But she answered. Straight away. Shortly after our private summits with her, she began to play the long game. A campaign aimed at marriage, and eventually the crown, with Pa's blessing we presumed."

Since Spare’s release none of the Royal Family members have directly addressed its claims. The upcoming coronation will see both King Charles and Queen Camilla crowned, with three of her grandchildren set to be Pages of Honor. Until last year it was understood that when her husband became King, Queen Camilla would be known as Princess Consort.

This has previously been announced but in February 2022 the late Queen Elizabeth declared it was her “sincere wish” that her daughter-in-law would be a Queen Consort instead. Asked whether Queen Camilla was nervous about the coronation, Tom Parker Bowles explained on the podcast that it was “tough” to take on this role but that she’s “never complained”.

"I think anyone would be anxious on an occasion of this sort of importance in terms of the historical. And yes, I think I'd be terrified if I had to sort of walk out wearing ancient robes..." he shared.