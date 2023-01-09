Prince Harry calls Camilla 'dangerous' and 'the villain' but denies 'scathing' accusation

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has revealed that he viewed Queen Camilla as 'dangerous' because of her need to 'rehabilitate her image' as the 'villain' after her relationship with King Charles III was made public.

Appearing on US television on Sunday to promote his new memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex claimed that Camilla needed to 'rehabilitate her image' as the future Queen Consort.

Prince Harry has spoken candidly about Queen Camilla in a new interview, claiming that his stepmother was 'dangerous' because she needed to 'rehabilitate her image' as a 'villain' after her romance with King Charles III became public knowledge.

Speaking to 60 Minutes on CBS, to promote his forthcoming memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex described the Queen Consort as "the third person in their marriage" while discussing her involvement in King Charles and Princess Diana's relationship. The bombshell remarks come just days after a leaked copy of the book reveals Prince Harry's claim that Prince William 'knocked' him to the floor at Nottingham Cottage in 2019.

"She [Camilla] was the third person in their marriage," he told host Anderson Cooper, in what appears to be a reference to his mother's famous line about King Charles's alleged infidelity in her BBC interview with Martin Bashir in 1995. "She needed to rehabilitate her image."

Harry explained that, in his opinion, Camilla's need to salvage her reputation "made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press."

"There was open willingness on both sides to trade information," the 38-year-old continued. "With a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen consort, there were going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that."

Harry also said that neither he nor his older brother, Prince William, supported the idea of King Charles III marrying the Queen Consort. His Majesty tied the knot with Camilla in a civil ceremony at Guildhall Hall in 2005, 13 years after his high-profile separation from Princess Diana.

"We didn't think it was necessary," the Duke of Sussex admitted to Cooper. "We thought that it was going to cause more harm than good."

Prince Harry also spoke about Queen Camilla in a separate interview with ITV on Sunday, after host Tom Bradby suggested that he has been "scathing" towards the 75-year-old in his autobiography.

"Scathing?" he repeated. "There’s no part of any of the things that I’ve said are scathing towards any member of my family, especially not my stepmother. There are things that have happened that have been incredibly hurtful, some in the past, some current."

Harry also told Bradby that "certain members" of the Royal Family have "decided to get into bed with the devil" in order to rehabilitate their images.

"The moment that rehabilitation comes at the detriment to others, me, other members of my family, that’s where I draw the line," he explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Prince Harry revealed has only cried once over the death of his beloved mother, Princess Diana.

"Every knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died,"

“I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail [in the memoir] about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace."