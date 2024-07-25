The Buckingham Palace privilege Kate and Prince William received from Queen Elizabeth that no-one else has had since

The Prince and Princess of Wales are still the last royals to have received a rare Buckingham Palace privilege after plans were changed

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales smile at each other on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024
There’s one rare Buckingham Palace privilege that the Prince and Princess of Wales are still the last royals to have received.

The Royal Family have several residences that they call home, but Buckingham Palace is perhaps the most iconic. It’s on the balcony of the monarch’s principal London residence that the royals gather for Trooping the Colour and in the gardens where multiple magnificent garden parties are held annually. Whilst King Charles and Queen Camilla don’t live there permanently, it’s steeped in history and they and their family members do spend time there for special events like these. However, one Buckingham Palace privilege hasn’t been enjoyed by anyone for over a decade and Prince William and Kate were the last to receive it.

In 2011 Prince William became the second of the late Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren to tie the knot when he and Kate said "I do" at Westminster Abbey. Since then, so many royals have had their big days though none of them had their receptions at Buckingham Palace like the Waleses.

Prince William and Kate greet well-wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011 after their wedding ceremony

After Prince William and Kate’s ceremony at the Abbey, Queen Elizabeth hosted a lunch reception for the couple and their wedding guests at Buckingham Palace. Later on in the evening King Charles hosted a private dinner followed by dancing for his son and new daughter-in-law which was also reportedly held at the Palace.

Few of us could ever begin to imagine what it was like dancing the night away at this luxurious royal residence and none of the royals who’ve got married since have enjoyed this privilege themselves. Prince Harry and Meghan married at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and so had their reception in Windsor, as did Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank who married five months after the Sussexes.

Meanwhile, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike got married in Scotland in July 2011 and Queen Elizabeth hosted their reception at her principal Scottish home, the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were set to become the next royals to have their reception at Buckingham Palace.

It was announced in February 2020 that their ceremony would be "followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens" there. However, like so many other brides and grooms, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo changed their original plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They ended up tying the knot in July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor in line with government social distancing guidelines in place at the time. Afterwards they had a very small reception at Royal Lodge. 

The very understandable modification of their wedding plans means that the Prince and Princess of Wales remain the last couple within both the immediate and extended Royal Family to have their reception at Buckingham Palace. Given that they and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are the only ones who seem to have planned this, it seems likely that the others were delighted with their own reception venues and didn’t feel they were missing out on anything at all.

Prince William and Kate leave Clarence House to go to Buckingham Palace for their wedding reception in 2011

As reported by The Telegraph, one guest described Prince William and Kate’s wedding reception as "the most magical party imaginable". It featured fireworks, a set by Ellie Goulding and a live band, and a guest claimed that the bride and groom were dancing throughout the night.

"The bride and groom looked so happy all the way through that it was infectious," they declared. "They danced together non-stop, as did Harry, Camilla and everyone."

