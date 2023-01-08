Prince Harry reveals the only time he cried over his mother’s death – and why he feels ‘guilt’ over it

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In a new clip from Prince Harry’s interview in the UK (airing the same night as his sit down with Anderson Cooper for CBS’ 60 Minutes), he shares that he only cried once following the death of his mother, Princess Diana. Promoting his upcoming book, Spare, Harry talks about the “guilt” he felt in the time after his mother’s death, and the fact he couldn’t show much emotion.

Prince Harry has revealed he cried only once following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales

Harry shared that he cried at the burial of his mother, and that he felt “guilt” for walking around shaking the hands of mourners outside Kensington Palace

Prince Harry lost his mother – Diana, Princess of Wales - when he was just 12 years old, but despite his young years, he cried just once.

Harry shared the news during his UK book tour interview. Harry has filmed two interviews to promote his forthcoming book, Spare. One with Tom Bradby in the UK and one with Anderson Cooper, airing on CBS.

Both interviews will air on Sunday, January 8.

(Image credit: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In his chat with the UK news anchor, the Duke of Sussex tells Tom Bradby, “Everyone knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died.”

“I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace.”

“There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people’s hands, smiling. I’ve seen the videos, right, I looked back over it all. And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn’t understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away.”

(Image credit: Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

The absence of his mother permeates his book, with Harry also revealing that he took his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle to her burial site before their engagement, where she made a heartbreaking plea.

He also writes about getting a driver to take him through the road tunnel in Paris where his mother died, hoping for closure from a "decade of unrelenting pain".

Prince Harry also got candid about the strange sensation of having such a public outpouring of grief towards one’s mother, especially when he felt incapable of joining in with the same level of emotion.

He says, "Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment."

Spare is released on January 10.