Prince Harry reveals Meghan Markle’s heartbreaking request at Princess Diana’s grave

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Jack Slater
By Jack Slater
published

Prince Harry has revealed the moving moment that his wife, Meghan Markle, shared at his late mother’s grave. Harry writes about Meghan turning to Diana for “clarity and guidance” at her final resting place on an island in the Althorp estate in Northamptonshire.

While most of the early excerpts of Prince Harry’s book, Spare, have focused on the shocking bombshells like his brother, Prince William, reportedly attacking him or the devastating plea from King Charles at the funeral of Prince Philip, there are plenty of tender moments to come.

New reports from the upcoming book reveal the beautiful, tender moments Harry and Meghan shared while facing their difficulties with life in the Royal Family.

One personal moment involved the two visiting the final resting place of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry took Meghan to Diana's final resting place in 2017

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

In 2017, they rowed out to the private island where the late Princess is buried to mark 20 years since her untimely passing in 1997.

Harry reportedly reveals that, during the moving journey together, Harry suddenly sensed that Meghan wanted a moment alone with Diana’s grave.

The two weren’t engaged or married at the time, and it was a special moment where Meghan knew there was a real future between the two. As such, she wanted that time alone for “guidance.”

Harry writes that, after leaving Meghan alone with Diana’s grave, “When I returned, she was on her knees with her eyes closed and her palms flat against the stone.”

He adds that she told him she had asked his mother for “clarity and guidance,” the MailOnline reports.

Princess Diana passed in 1997

(Image credit: Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

This isn’t the only reference to Diana that Harry is said to make. The Duke of Sussex claims that a woman with “powers” told him Diana believes Harry is “living the life she couldn’t.”

In clips of an interview promoting his book with CBS, Harry said Diana would have been “sad” about his current relationship with brother, William.

Harry is also shown in a clip from the interview saying that he has “felt the presence of [Diana] more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30.”

In the couple’s engagement interview in 2017, Harry and Meghan spoke openly of how Diana’s presence was important to them.

Harry, who proposed to Meghan with a ring made from diamonds from Diana’s personal collection, said, “You know, with the ring and with everything else that’s going on, I’m sure she’s with us, you know, jumping up and down somewhere else.”

Meghan agreed, saying, “she’s with us.”

Freelance writer

