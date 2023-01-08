Mike and Zara Tindall double date with Hollywood A-lister in a location which holds special memories for the royal couple

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mike and Zara Tindall are avoiding the fallout from Prince Harry’s relentless revelations as the couple swap the UK for sunny Australia. The royal couple stepped out for the Magic Millions Polo and Showjumping Event, which Zara actually took part in, getting changed out of her cool blue dress for some sporting prowess.

Mike and Zara Tindall have been spotted enjoying the Australian summer as they join Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky

Zara and Elsa both wore matching shades of blue as they looked effortlessly glamorous in the Australian heat, with Zara opting for a stunning $699 midi dress

While her cousin, Prince Harry, sends shockwaves through the United Kingdom with his claims that William physically attacked him and other intimate details from his upcoming book, Spare, Zara has opted to soak up the Australian sunshine.

Zara and her husband Mike have returned to Australia, where Zara has competed in the Magic Millions Polo and Showjumping event.

The couple, who were back in the UK for Christmas with their family, apparently couldn’t wait to get back to Australia. They weren’t there too long ago, after Mike’s stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

This time, Zara took center stage, impressing both on and off the polo field.

Zara wore a pop of color with her Isidora Puff-Sleeves Midi Dress from designer Rebecca Vallance. The brand is designed for the “modern woman” according to their Instagram, a good fit for the sporty and down-to-earth Zara.

Carefully crafted, the Isidora Puff Sleeve Midi Dress was designed with a collared neckline, voluminous blouson sleeves and an A-line skirt with slant pockets that feature an embroidered scalloped hemline with a zipper fastening at the back



Zara paired her blue dress with the Coronet Suite White Gold & White Diamond Oval Earrings from Calleija Jewels.

Royalty met Hollywood royalty at the polo, as Zara and Mike were spotted sharing a laugh with Marvel’s Chris Hemsworth and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky.

At one point, Mike even wrapped his arm around new mate Elsa as they shared jokes with other attendees.

Ditching her glam later on, Zara got into her kit and hit the field for an impressive bout of polo.

Zara and Mike beamed in the sunshine – but it’s not surprising. Australia holds special memories for the couple as it’s where they first met during the Rugby World Cup in 2003.

Recalling their first meeting while appearing on I’m a Celebrity late last year, Mike said, “I was at the World Cup, she was out watching. I got dropped from the semi-final. I was p*ssed off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney]. They’d met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting.”

“First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start.”