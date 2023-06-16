This member of the Royal Family was 'expelled' from ballet school for a pretty hilarious reason

It has just been revealed that there is a Royal Family member who was 'expelled' from ballet school when they were a youngster - and we are loving the funny story behind their expulsion.

Like many little girls, many members of the Royal Family partook in ballet classes when they were younger.

However, this rambunctious member of the family managed to get expelled from this wholesome hobby!

In a recent podcast, Prince Andrew's ex-wife, the Duchess of York revealed that she was once expelled from ballet school for a pretty hilarious reason - and it's entirely on brand for the unruly royal!

In Sarah Ferguson and Sarah Thomson's podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, Sarah spoke about the 'learning curve' of being the center of attention and in the public eye. "It's just a learning curve, you walk in and you're on stage, people want you to smile and look beautiful and be fabulous and just keep it going, and Diana was very very good at it, and I learned well from her, but I always had it in me."

The royal then revealed that she always loved taking the center stage, "I've always been probably a little bit of a show of at school. I went to drama school and ballet school." She revealed she wanted to be an actress or a ballerina but her 'bottom got too big' for pirouettes she joked.

She revealed she wore a tutu and blocks at Hurst Lodge Ballet School but was ultimately 'expelled' for a funny reason.

"One day I wore my rugby socks to ballet because it was practical, I was doing ballet might as well put my tutu on with rugby socks because I was playing netball afterwards," she said. "I was also told, 'Sarah, you're not taking ballet seriously or ballet school, so you may now please leave,' I was expelled. Probably for rugby socks!"

Thick rugby socks and tutus aren't exactly a match and they certainly aren't the correct uniform for an aspiring prima ballerina!

The Duchess isn't the only member of the Royal Family who wanted to be a ballet dancer in their youth. Princess Diana loved ballet and was said to be particularly fond of Swan Lake. The Princess even won a school dancing competition in 1976, after practicing her choreography for hours at the Spencer family's residence, Althorp House.

Princess Diana and Princess Charlotte are alike in their love of ballet as the Prince and Princess of Wales have mentioned their daughter's passion for the dance form.

"Charlotte is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything," Prince William mentioned casually on an Apple+ podcast last year, before adding, "She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing."

The Princess of Wales also confirmed in 2017 that their daughter 'loves' ballet, after rumors swirled about the youngster attending a dance center in South London. In April 2023, Catherine and Charlotte were also spotted attending the Royal Opera House in London to watch the ballet performance of Cinderella.