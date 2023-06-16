The coronation disappointment that’s sparked change to King Charles’ official birthday schedule

There’s a coronation disappointment that’s sparked a major change to King Charles’ official birthday schedule ahead of Trooping the Colour.

At King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation the bad weather conditions meant that the RAF flypast was scaled back.

Now it’s been reported that there will be an extended flypast for Trooping the Colour this year which will last around six minutes.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation weekend had many stand-out moments, from Their Majesties’ Buckingham Palace appearance to Princess Charlotte’s hilarious reactions at the concert. However, there was one aspect of the big day itself which perhaps left fans a little disappointed. The RAF flypast is a highly-anticipated moment but the UK weather wasn’t ideal on May 6. Members of the immediate and extended Royal Family arrived in the rain that morning and the conditions didn’t improve much.

Due to the bad weather, the flypast display was scaled back and sadly lasted less than three minutes. Now this coronation disappointment has sparked a major change to King Charles’ official birthday schedule…

Although King Charles will turn 75 in November, his official birthday will be marked on June 17 with Trooping the Colour. This year King Charles is rising to the challenge and will ride on horseback 37 years after the late Queen Elizabeth last did the same at the parade. And according to The Telegraph, the flypast is set to be even more of a sight to behold as it’s reportedly been extended for Trooping the Colour.

It’s said that around 70 aircraft from the Royal Air Force, British Army and Royal Navy will be participating in what’s set to be a six-minute display at 1pm. The Ministry of Defense is said to have shared that the aircraft would be taking off from fifteen different locations from across the UK and would come together in the South East of England ready to fly across the nation’s capital.

This is a huge difference from the coronation flypast where 60 aircraft were set to take part and only the Red Arrows and helicopters from the RAF, Royal Navy and British Army did so on the day. So it seems the coronation disappointment sparked a major change to the schedule for King Charles’ birthday celebrations and this will likely be met with delight from fans.

One detail that will be remaining the same is the balcony appearance. It’s been confirmed by the Palace that the flypast will be watched by “Members of the Royal Family” as we’ve seen in previous years. It’s not known who exactly these “members of the Royal Family” will be, although it’s expected that King Charles, Queen Camilla and their fellow working royals like the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Anne will be glimpsed on the balcony.

There’s a statement King Charles could make about how he sees the future of the monarchy if he decides to just have working royals alongside him and not the wider family. Regardless of who joins him, though, the royals are set to see a wonderful flypast display, ending in the Red Arrows’ patriotic show of red, white and blue that will surely more than make up for any fans’ coronation disappointment.