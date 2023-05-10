Kate Middleton wears huge flower in her hair in major move away from her usual style and we're obsessed with her powder blue dress

Kate Middleton's garden party outfit at Buckingham Palace on Monday included a dramatic floral hairpiece and a powder blue dress, proving one again there are no limits to the royal icon's impeccable style.

Kate Middleton looked regal as ever on Tuesday, stepping out at Buckingham Palace in a gorgeous floral hat and powder blue dress.

The Prince and Princess of Wales hosted a garden party at the royal residence in London for thousands of invited guests to mark the end of the King and Queen's coronation weekend.

The Coronation weekend may be over, but those gorgeous Kate Middleton dresses are here to stay.

The Princess of Wales looked impeccable at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday, showing up to the fancy event in a stunning blue ensemble complete with a dramatic floral hat.

Kate and her husband Prince William hosted the gathering for thousands of invited guests in honor of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who were crowned in a historic coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex, and Princess Anne were also in attendance.

Kate, whose Coronation weekend outfits included an Alexander McQueen ivory silk dress and an Alexander McQueen red pantsuit, upped the glam factor once again with her choice of wardrobe for the outdoor social.

The 41-year-old glowed in a delightful springtime ensemble, wearing a gorgeous Elie Saab powder blue dress with sheer sleeves and a pussybow collar as she mixed with members of the public at the party. The bespoke gown, which the Princess previously wore at the 2019 Royal Ascot, was accessorized with a matching baby blue blue hat by Philip Treacy and metallic Gianvito Rossi heels.

Kate polished off the look with a silver Elie Saab clutch and blue topaz hoop earrings by one of her favorite jewelry designers, Kiki McDonagh. She kept her makeup simple and pinned her hair up, letting the gorgeous headpiece act as the focal point of the sophisticated outfit.

Prince William looked equally dapper at the garden party, wearing a black top hat and a traditional morning suit as he mingled with guests and sipped on tea.

Sophie Wessex appeared to emulate Kate Middleton's style at the event, stepping out in a very similar blue dress by Susannah and a matching dramatic floral hat. The Duchess of Edinburgh's gown, which featured a high collar and frilly embellishment, was last worn by the royal at the Royal Ascot in 2022. She completed the feminine outfit with nude heels, blue earrings, and a gold bracelet.

The exciting royal appearance comes just one day after Kate Middleton and Prince William traveled to Slough to surprise a scouting group. Joined by their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the royal couple participated in a number of nature-themed activities - including the renovation of a Scout Hut and a friendly game of archery - during their visit.