King Charles and Queen Camilla paid low-key visit to royal wedding venue as they relocate during their Scottish holiday
King Charles and Queen Camilla have paid a low-key, private visit during their Scottish holiday as they continue their break in Aberdeenshire
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have paid a visit to a royal wedding venue as they relocated during their Scottish holiday.
- Their Majesties have been pictured reportedly driving to Crathie Kirk church in Scotland after heading to Aberdeenshire from Caithness.
- This church is where Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence married in 1992 and is the place the royals tend to worship when they stay at Balmoral.
- This royal news comes as we revealed that Princess Anne's bootcut jeans and sailboat sweater combo is the vintage look of dreams.
After what has already been an intensely busy year King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently enjoying a well-deserved summer holiday in Scotland, largely out of the public eye. Their Majesties are understood to have kicked off their break at the Castle of Mey in Caithness but have now made the move to Aberdeenshire. Reports have suggested that they could be primarily based at Birkhall with time also spent at Balmoral Castle, but either way King Charles and Queen Camilla paid a visit to a very special wedding venue on 13th August.
As per Hello! the royal couple were pictured privately making their way towards Crathie Kirk near the Balmoral Estate, likely to attend a church service. King Charles was driving with a beaming Queen Camilla beside him in the passenger seat and Crathie Kirk holds special significance for the Royal Family. This parish church is where Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence married back in 1992.
Unlike Prince William and Kate’s wedding which was on a beautiful spring day, the Princess Royal chose to tie the knot on 12th December. She’d previously been married to Captain Mark Phillips with whom she had two children, Peter and Zara, before they divorced in April 1992. Princess Anne had to marry Sir Timothy in a Church of Scotland church as it wasn’t permitted for divorcees with their spouses still living to marry again in the Church of England at the time.
However, this wasn’t Princess Anne’s wedding heartbreak as just a few days earlier the Royal Family had received a life-changing announcement concerning King Charles. It was announced in a Buckingham Palace statement that the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana were separating after 11 years of marriage. The late Princess of Wales is understood not to have attended Princess Anne’s Crathie Kirk wedding three days later though King Charles did.
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s low-key visit to this church this year isn’t the first time he’s returned to his sister’s wedding venue by any means. The church is the Royal Family’s regular place of worship when they’re staying at Balmoral. Earlier this year His Majesty reportedly attended a service at Crathie Kirk after heading to Scotland following the traditional family Christmas at Sandringham in Norfolk.
He and Queen Camilla also attended a service on their first wedding anniversary in 2006. King Charles and Queen Camilla might well attend more services at the church before their holiday in Scotland draws to a close this year.
It’s expected that members of the Royal Family will be joining them during their time in Aberdeenshire as they did during Queen Elizabeth’s reign, though it’s not known if Princess Anne will be amongst them. She was in Scotland earlier this year for Royal Week 2023 and engagements and will probably be there in winter 2024, if not before, as she’s the Patron of Scottish Rugby and regularly watches home matches during the Six Nations Championship.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
This beauty advent calendar boasts 150,000 waitlist sign-ups and £565 worth of beauty products for just £99
LookFantastic is sponsoring your next beauty splurge - if you can get your hands on the products...
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
These Hobbs suede boots are so similar to Kate Middleton's designer winter go-tos - and they have £100 off now!
Slouchy black boots are truly a wardrobe staple for the Princess
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Princess Anne's bootcut jeans and sailboat sweater combo is the vintage look of dreams
Princess Anne's style is always on point!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
We're loving Queen Camilla's £95 Monica Vinader gold pendant - and Her Majesty has a special connection to the brand
Queen Camilla's £95 Monica Vinader gold pendant necklace is the perfect affordable jewellery piece
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Anne’s ‘all-consuming’ distraction as she becomes the last royal to experience unique heartbreak
Princess Anne’s ‘all-consuming’ distraction will likely be important as she experiences one heartbreak and another draws closer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles interrupts Scottish holiday with special throwback post that shows one thing has never changed for Princess Anne
King Charles interrupted his holiday in honour of Princess Anne as he shared a behind-the-scenes photo and a sweet family snap
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles's mind-boggling holiday disguise is a must-see
King Charles's disguise on holiday is the most bizarre thing we've seen on the royal - but we kind of love it!
By Laura Harman Published
-
The special meaning behind Princess Anne's emerald green birthday portrait look
The deeper significance behind Princess Anne's elegant emerald green birthday ensemble has been revealed ahead of her 73rd birthday
By Laura Harman Published
-
The one thing King Charles always wanted that Kate Middleton has given him
An expert has claimed King Charles 'would have loved' this and finally got it in a way thanks to the Princess of Wales
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Royal butler reveals the secret to impressing the Royal Family, and how it created a strong bond between Princess Anne and this family member
Getting in the good graces of the Royal Family is surprisingly simple...
By Jack Slater Published