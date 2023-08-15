We love a vintage Princess Anne moment - and this outfit comprised of bootcut jeans, Western shoes, and a sailboat sweater is too good to be true
We love Princess Anne always, and her outfits from the '80s never miss
Yes, you read that correctly. Princess Anne once sported a pair of bootcut jeans, Western shoes, and a sailboat sweater while out with her kids - and we are beyond infatuated with the look.
On Princess Anne's 73rd birthday, it's only appropriate that we take a proper look back at her best style moments, and we think we found one specific outfit that really takes the cake.
Obviously, all of the Royals have enviable and luxe style, always highlighting the most popular, high-end designers and setting trends with their many inspirational looks. We especially love looking back at how the Royals' senses of personal style have all developed over the years, and this picture we just unearthed goes to show just how strong Princess Anne's fashion chops are.
While at the West Kirby Yacht Club of October 1988, Princess Anne was out with her kids, Zara and Peter - and we can't get over how chic and on-trend her outfit is.
She started off with an adorable navy sweater which had a sailboat print on it, as well as some small white birds - and that in itself was a bit of a rare style moment for Anne, seeing as she rarely wears anything heavily printed. Underneath the sweater, she wore a white turtleneck shirt to help provide an extra layer of warmth on what was likely a chilly October day.
For pants, Anne wore a pair of dark blue denim bootcut jeans - which still hold up as being incredibly stylish today, with skinny jeans pretty much obsolete in the sartorial universe for 2023. Footwear-wise, she sported a pair of black Western-inspired shoes that featured a pointed-toe and a slight heel that totally gave off cowboy boot energy - which, coincidentally, Princess Catherine has worn multiple times in the past.
Get Princess Anne's vintage look
Overall, this is an outfit that definitely holds up to today's fashion standards. and we're trying to get our hands on similar items as soon as possible. Luckily, we found some dupes that fit the bill for the right price.
Après Sail - Women's Sweater, $128 (£100) | Kiel James Patrick
This laid-back linen pullover is made for those who love the wind in their sails and a fizzy drink in their hand.
High-Waisted Wow Flare Jeans for Women, $24 (£18) | Old Navy
Snug from hip to thigh, with a flare above the ankle, these jeans match with any top you own and are super flattering for any age.
