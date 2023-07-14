Why Peter Phillips sat in the Wimbledon Royal Box but Zara Tindall didn't have the privilege

Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips were among the many royal guests at Wimbledon on Wednesday as they watched the tennis tournament with their respective partners.

On Wednesday, July 12, several members of the Royal Family were snapped at Wimbledon.

This included the Queen, and both of Princess Anne's children, Zara and Peter.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton’s rule-breaking move at Wimbledon and why she might not repeat it this year.

On Wednesday, July 12, the Princess Royal's children were among the prestigious guests at the London-based tennis tournament. But, Peter Phillips sat in the Wimbledon Royal Box and Zara didn't, leading fans to wonder why one of the siblings had the privilege, and the other didn't. So why did Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace sit in the Royal Box, but Zara and Mike Tindall didn't?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Hello! the answer is pretty simple. As Zara is a brand ambassador for Rolex she was invited by the watch brand as their guest. This means that she wouldn't have sat in the Royal Box and instead would sit in the seats designated for the watch company's invited guests. The Mirror reported that it's likely Peter was invited into the box by the All England Club's chairman Ian Hewitt.

Dickie Arbiter, royal expert and former press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II, told Hello! that attendance is all down to who Wimbledon wants there. "It's up to Wimbledon. The Wimbledon organization makes so many tickets available to Buckingham Palace. Some of them are in the Royal Box, some of them are in prime seats within Centre Court and those are distributed on a ballot basis."

Dickie added, "As far as filling up the Royal Box, well, it's really up to Wimbledon who they invite. They will be informed in advance if a royal wants to go or they'll send out an open invitation."

The Rolex company seats at Wimbledon are very close to the Royal Box, so Zara wasn't at any disadvantage by not being seated in the Royal Box with her brother. In fact, Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall looked like they were having a whale of a time at this event and were seen packing on the PDA as they shared a kiss during one of the matches. Zara Tindall also looked fantastic as she wore a smart shirt dress for Wimbledon and a stunning £325 Aspinal box bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen Consort was also at Wimbledon on Wednesday and Camilla stunned in a striped puffed-sleeve dress and daring gold choker as she made her first Wimbledon appearance since 2019. While attending this royal engagement, Camilla revealed she had a past life as a ball girl, as she jokes about it being 'one hundred years ago'.

It is thought that many other members of the Royal Family will make an appearance at Wimbledon this weekend as the tournament comes to a close.