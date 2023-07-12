Zara Tindall radiates style in smart shirt dress for Wimbledon, and we're a tiny bit obsessed with her £325 Aspinal box bag

Zara Tindall always struts with the most fab styles, and her most recent shirt dress, and box bag at Wimbledon 2023 was no exception.

The Tindalls (Zara and her husband Mike, that is) are known to be quite the pair of tennis fans. It only makes sense that the couple would make a stunning debut at Wimbledon this year, making their stylish entrance to the tournament on July 12, just as they did for Royal Ascot 2023 when Zara donned an exquisite lily-print dress.

They attend the tournament every year, but for 2023, Zara stepped out in a style ensemble that truly radiated 'quiet luxury' vibes, and we're enamored by the look.

She wore a striped navy blue and white midi dress, which was chicly tied at the waist with a matching belt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The button-down midi dress from Me+Em (which goes for $425) also featured some pockets as well as a beautifully casual and tailored collar, helping give those stealth wealth vibes at the prestigious tennis tournament.

Zara's outfit really made a statement because of her stylish accessories, including a white wide-brimmed hat to block the sun, as well as a pair of rather tall tan and espadrille wedges, adding a summery vibe to the ensemble.

What we were really enamored by, though, is her £325 ($422) box bag from Aspinal, with raffia accents and a brown leather exterior that perfectly matched her wedge heels.

Although the quiet luxury bag is unfortunately sold out in the colorway Zara has, you can opt for the exact version in black - which arguably is just as chic as the brown one.

Aspinal of London Chevron Raffia and Leather Camera Bag, Natural/Tan, $422 (£325) | Aspinal Complementing any laid-back summer wardrobe, the Raffia camera bag encapsulates an effortlessly cool summer aesthetic, taking the wearer from city to country with ease, and helping to perfectly harness those effortlessly chic Zara Tindall at Wimbledon vibes.

A small camera-style bag is perfect for summer events, and can take you from more casual to formal events easily due to the versatile and chic compact style. Plus it helps eliminate those moments where you're digging through your bag to find your essentials - as you can only fit your essentials in these small but mighty camera crossbody bags.

To further accessorize the look, Zara paired her dress with a simple set of dangling gold and pearl drop earrings, as well as a pair of chic brown sunnies to match the other brown items in her summery outfit.

The Daytripper Shirtdress, $118 (£90) | Everlane Perfectly oversized with short sleeves and an easy high-low shirt tail hemline - so you know it’s ultra-comfortable for whatever occasion you might need it for. Pair it with sneakers for running errands or a pair of chic leather sandals for dinner.

Although, of course, Zara arguably stole the show in the fashion department, we can't forget about her husband, Mike, who also looked rather smart in a grey suit and a navy blue and white striped tie.