Zara Tindall’s sumptuous pistachio green lily-print dress is giving everything we want from Ascot 2023

Zara Tindall’s pistachio green dress with a subtle lily print design is giving everything we want from Ascot 2023 as she made her first appearance.

Zara Tindall stepped out for the first day of Royal Ascot on June 20 wearing a stunning watercolor-style floral dress.

This beautiful pastel green and pink outfit has set the bar high ahead of expected appearances from her fellow royals during the five day event.

This royal news comes as we're utterly obsessed with Kate Middleton's stunning sheer lace Ascot dress.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation provided royal fashion fans with so many stand-out looks from the immediate and extended Royal Family. Although it marked the most recent time so many of them have been seen out in formal occasion-wear there are plenty of other occasions throughout the year where they come together. These range from Christmas at Sandringham to Easter at Windsor Castle and, of course, Royal Ascot. Over the years the royals have provided us with plenty of style inspiration as they attended the annual races in Berkshire.

Though it was Zara Tindall’s pistachio green dress that kicked off the royal looks for Ascot 2023 in sumptuous style. The Olympic medal winning equestrian was joined by her husband Mike Tindall as they attended Day 1 and she went all-out with the ice-cream toned pastels and a matching hat.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

Cecilia Linen Midi Dress - Orient Print in Evergreen | $850/£667 | Leo Lin Zara Tindall's pistachio green dress from Ascot features bishop sleeves, collar and cuffs with an A-line skirt with side-pockets. Crafted from premium linen, this dress' stunning Evergreen colorway couldn't be more perfect for the warmer months.

Hobbs Priya Midi Floral Silk Dress, Sage | $317/£249 | John Lewis & Partners With its A-line shape, keyhole bodice detail and midi length, this silk dress oozes summer elegance. It's the perfect formal option for events and has the pops of pink and pastel green that are so beautiful on Zara Tindall's Ascot dress.

Hobbs Giselle Floral Print Silk Midi Dress | $329/£259 | John Lewis & Partners With long voluminous sleeves like Zara Tindall's pistachio green dress, this is silk midi dress has a softer blue tone with fresh greens. The high neckline and fitted bodice lead into a softly floating skirt with stunning floral designs that make a real impact.

Zara opted for the Cecilia Linen Midi Dress design by Leo Lin priced at $850 in the ‘Orient Print in Evergreen’ colorway and it’s the stuff summer dreams are made of. The pale green and peachy pink shades of the background and lily-print details are the perfect contrasting choice whilst keeping a subtlety to the overall color palette.

The soft tones also work well with the more structured shirt dress design, with its smart collar, fitted bodice and voluminous bishop sleeves with cuffs. For extra practicality as well as beauty, Zara Tindall’s pistachio green dress even has pockets in its A-line skirt. She paired the dress with a boater hat which echoed these pastel shades with a pink and green ribbon around the brim.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

Keeping her accessories simple, Zara chose a peach-pink clutch bag and pump heels reportedly from Sauvereign in a similar shade with small embellishments. This was her first appearance at Ascot this year but this shirt dress and boat hat combination is something that we’ve previously seen from Zara when she attended Ladies Day at Royal Ascot 2022.

Her Justine Bradley-Hill hat was a bold emerald green with a pink rose design on top that was a far more vibrant floral detail compared to the watercolor-esque lilies on her 2023 dress. She also had pops of shocking pink in the rest of her outfit with her heels and the buttons on her cream shirt dress by Laura Green that had shorter puffed sleeves.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

On that occasion she arrived in a carriage with Princess Anne although she also attended Day 1. So if she follows this pattern of attending on Ladies Day too then Zara Tindall’s pistachio green dress might just be the first of her Ascot looks that have wowed us this year. Her fellow royals are expected to be glimpsed throughout the next few days too as Ascot continues.