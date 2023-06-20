We're utterly obsessed with Kate Middleton's stunning sheer lace Ascot dress

Kate Middleton's sheer lace Ascot dress is what summer dreams are made of and the Princess of Wales set the bar high with this iconic first outfit.

The Princess of Wales made her Royal Ascot debut in 2016 with the most dreamy white dress that made a serious summer statement.

Although this was her first ever Ascot look this flattering midi dress is bang on trend for 2023 occasions with its beautiful lace material.

The Princess of Wales has showcased her flair for fashion at any occasion over the years and as future Queen Consort she’s certainly attended more high-profile events than most! Kate Middleton’s dresses are particularly show-stopping and tend to be her items of choice for formal royal events. After all, who could forget her symbolic green dress for Trooping the Colour 2023 or her brown and white polka dot dress at Royal Ascot last year? But whilst this spotty dress might’ve been her most recent choice for the races, her first ever dress there is still right on trend.

Kate Middleton’s sheer lace Ascot dress was worn as she attended Day 2 of the annual event. Despite Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding taking place in 2011, she didn’t make her debut for another five years, making this first outfit choice all the more special.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The dress was by Dolce & Gabbana and featured elegant long sleeves entirely crafted from slightly sheer lace with a floral motif that was slightly reminiscent of her wedding dress. The neckline, however, couldn’t have been more different as it had a modest crew neck design that went straight down into its stunning lace bodice and flared skirt with a subtle ruffle.

In certain pictures taken on the day the soft beige underlay fabric can be glimpsed, ensuring that Kate Middleton’s sheer lace Ascot dress had just the right amount of transparency. The Princess of Wales paired this calf-length midi dress with a simple cream and white fascinator, nude pump heels and a matching nude-toned clutch.

(Image credit: Photo by Zak Hussein - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

She kept things subtle and fresh on this sunshine-filled summer day for what was her first Royal Ascot appearance and she clearly liked it a lot as her 2017 dress by Alexander McQueen featured a very similar sheer lace design. Lace is one of the fashion trends of 2023 that we’re seeing everywhere at the moment in everything from Jennifer Aniston’s sheer mini dress to Helen Mirren’s sheer sequin gown.

So even though Kate Middleton’s sheer lace Ascot dress was her first outfit for these races it remains as in fashion as ever. Lace is also something that can be easily dressed up with heels and a blazer or dressed down with a denim jacket and sneakers for a more low-key look.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images// Image 2:Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has also continued to showcase how more sheer looks can work for even the most formal of occasions as she wowed with a huge hair flower and powder blue dress with lace at a Buckingham Palace garden party in May.

Here she opted for an Elie Saab dress with sheer sleeves and a pussy-bow collar which also featured lace detailing along the shoulders and down the bodice. It seems sheer paneling and lace is in for Kate Middleton and many of us might be eager to try and emulate her style this summer.