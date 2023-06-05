Helen Mirren radiates glamour in sheer sequin-embellished dress and knotted hot pink headband

Helen Mirren was all glamor in Italy on Sunday, rocking up to the Ora! Film Festival in a shimmering hot pink maxi dress and matching knotted headband.

Helen Mirren has proven hot pink is her color once again.

The British actor attended the Ora! Film Festival in Apulia, Italy on Sunday in a fuschia maxi dress with a matching knotted headband, much to the delight of her adoring fashion fans.

Mirren, 77, completed the bold look with straight white hair, a pair of embellished white sandals, and a structured white handbag for a candy cane finish.

The Queen star's sheer pink gown has received particular attention for its intricate embroidery, which includes silver disc-shaped sequins, purple gems, and delicate pearls. The knockout dress, which comes just a couple of weeks after Mirren debuted blue-gray hair at Cannes 2023, also features flared sleeves, a cinched waist, and a pleated skirt.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Oscar winner later popped on a pair of black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the blinding Italian sun (and probably the flash of the media's cameras). Mirren accessorized further with a textured hot pink headband, silver hoop earrings, and a statement diamond ring. The monochromatic finish is yet another example of the 1923 star's skillful dopamine dressing, which has been predicted to be one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023.

A number of other Hollywood A-listers, including Matt Dillon and Andy Garcia, are expected to attend the Ora! Film Festival in the next few days.

At one point in the evening, she could be seen holding up a sign that said 'Save the Olives', which refers to an ongoing campaign to protect Italy's olive trees from the bacteria, Xylella fastidiosa. Mirren was also pictured riding around the festival in a shuttle car and enjoying pizza with American film producer Laurence Bender and his son, Misha Bender.

This is far from the first time the Shakespearean actor has shown off her penchant for pink. Speaking to The Telegraph in July 2022, Mirren revealed that she was inspired to dye her hair the Barbie-esque color after falling in love with an elegant dress in the same shade.

"I love being creative with my hair and make-up because nothing is permanent," she said. "A few years ago, I had this gorgeous pink and gold Elie Saab dress. I thought, 'Ooh, maybe I’ll do my hair the same color.' It was completely my idea: hair can be an accessory, too. The pink was wash-in, wash-out. At 6pm I was my hair color, by 7pm I was pink and by 11am the next morning I was my color again. Why not?"