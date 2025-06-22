Geri Halliwell-Horner just channelled Marilyn Monroe in this beautiful white dress

Last week, some huge names from Hollywood and the world of Formula 1 racing gathered together in New York for the premiere of the new film, F1. The event was star-studded, and while some may have focused on the film’s actors, including Brad Pitt, or some of the sport’s most successful racers, my eyes were firmly on Geri Halliwell-Horner, who stole the show in a fresh white dress.

The celebrity grabbed attention in a beautiful halterneck design by one of her favourite labels, Elie Saab, and she finished her look with a pair of classic YSL Tribute heeled sandals and a quilted Dior bag. The look really worked and Geri’s Hollywood-style wavy hair-do and red lipstick channelled some serious Marilyn Monroe vibes into her ensemble. It was elegant, fun and perfect for a fancy occasion, and as soon as I saw the pictures, I instantly wanted to recreate her look for an upcoming summer party I had just RSVPed to.

White dresses are such a chic choice for the summer months, and always look and feel special for a birthday bash, a fancy brunch or pretty much any other sunny day soiree - although I’m a firm believer that wearing white to a wedding should be avoided unless you are the bride! I love Geri’s look, and the fit-and-flare shape made it a great choice if you're on the hunt for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. I’ve rounded up some very similar styles below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

White dresses may seem a bit bridal, but Geri proves that they can look very fashion-forward and on trend - it's just down to how you style your piece.

I will be wearing mine with lots of gold bangles, and a slouchy clutch bag for a more relaxed feel, but some shiny heels and sparkly earrings will easily take a white dress into cocktail hour.