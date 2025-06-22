Geri Halliwell-Horner just channelled Marilyn Monroe in this beautiful white dress

The star wore a fit and flare dress and added vintage-style finishing touches to bring some old school Hollywood glamour to a recent red carpet event

Geri halliwell horner wearing white
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Last week, some huge names from Hollywood and the world of Formula 1 racing gathered together in New York for the premiere of the new film, F1. The event was star-studded, and while some may have focused on the film’s actors, including Brad Pitt, or some of the sport’s most successful racers, my eyes were firmly on Geri Halliwell-Horner, who stole the show in a fresh white dress.

The celebrity grabbed attention in a beautiful halterneck design by one of her favourite labels, Elie Saab, and she finished her look with a pair of classic YSL Tribute heeled sandals and a quilted Dior bag. The look really worked and Geri’s Hollywood-style wavy hair-do and red lipstick channelled some serious Marilyn Monroe vibes into her ensemble. It was elegant, fun and perfect for a fancy occasion, and as soon as I saw the pictures, I instantly wanted to recreate her look for an upcoming summer party I had just RSVPed to.

White dresses are such a chic choice for the summer months, and always look and feel special for a birthday bash, a fancy brunch or pretty much any other sunny day soiree - although I’m a firm believer that wearing white to a wedding should be avoided unless you are the bride! I love Geri’s look, and the fit-and-flare shape made it a great choice if you're on the hunt for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. I’ve rounded up some very similar styles below.

geri halliwell wearing a white dress and heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The Look

House of CB, Allena cotton halter midi sundress in white
House of CB
Allena Cotton Halter Midi Sundress

This cotton piece has a very similar shape to Geri's dress and will look equally as gorgeous when teamed with a pair of wedge espadrilles and a mini straw bag.

Miss Diva , Tani High Platform T-Bar Ankle Strap Sandals
Miss Diva
Tani High Platform T-Bar Ankle Strap Sandals

These designer doubles look just like the star's YSL heels but you can treat your feet for a fraction of the price. The platform soles will add plenty of height while adding a little extra support.

River Island , White Small Metal Handle Tote Bag
River Island
White Small Metal Handle Tote Bag

Quilted designs are the ultimate quiet luxury handbags and will make an understated finishing touch to any outfit. This top-handle accessory will sit well with a white dress or use it to finish a patterned ensemble.

H&M, Halterneck Dress
H&M
Halterneck Dress

This simple and pared-back dress gives the look a very modern spin and will really wow when styled up with just some strappy heels and elegant jewels.

Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress on model

Dress the Population
Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress

I love the flowy skirt on this dress. Wear it with just nude heels or pep it up with a patterned jacket or an embellished bag.

Mango, Halter Neck Cotton Dress
Mango
Halter Neck Cotton Dress

The empire line on this one will flatter your figure in all the right places. Take it to the weekend with a denim jacket and your best white trainers.

White dresses may seem a bit bridal, but Geri proves that they can look very fashion-forward and on trend - it's just down to how you style your piece.

I will be wearing mine with lots of gold bangles, and a slouchy clutch bag for a more relaxed feel, but some shiny heels and sparkly earrings will easily take a white dress into cocktail hour.

