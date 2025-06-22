Geri Halliwell-Horner just channelled Marilyn Monroe in this beautiful white dress
The star wore a fit and flare dress and added vintage-style finishing touches to bring some old school Hollywood glamour to a recent red carpet event
Last week, some huge names from Hollywood and the world of Formula 1 racing gathered together in New York for the premiere of the new film, F1. The event was star-studded, and while some may have focused on the film’s actors, including Brad Pitt, or some of the sport’s most successful racers, my eyes were firmly on Geri Halliwell-Horner, who stole the show in a fresh white dress.
The celebrity grabbed attention in a beautiful halterneck design by one of her favourite labels, Elie Saab, and she finished her look with a pair of classic YSL Tribute heeled sandals and a quilted Dior bag. The look really worked and Geri’s Hollywood-style wavy hair-do and red lipstick channelled some serious Marilyn Monroe vibes into her ensemble. It was elegant, fun and perfect for a fancy occasion, and as soon as I saw the pictures, I instantly wanted to recreate her look for an upcoming summer party I had just RSVPed to.
White dresses are such a chic choice for the summer months, and always look and feel special for a birthday bash, a fancy brunch or pretty much any other sunny day soiree - although I’m a firm believer that wearing white to a wedding should be avoided unless you are the bride! I love Geri’s look, and the fit-and-flare shape made it a great choice if you're on the hunt for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. I’ve rounded up some very similar styles below.
Shop The Look
Quilted designs are the ultimate quiet luxury handbags and will make an understated finishing touch to any outfit. This top-handle accessory will sit well with a white dress or use it to finish a patterned ensemble.
The empire line on this one will flatter your figure in all the right places. Take it to the weekend with a denim jacket and your best white trainers.
White dresses may seem a bit bridal, but Geri proves that they can look very fashion-forward and on trend - it's just down to how you style your piece.
I will be wearing mine with lots of gold bangles, and a slouchy clutch bag for a more relaxed feel, but some shiny heels and sparkly earrings will easily take a white dress into cocktail hour.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.