38 pictures from the extraordinary life of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth’s life was filled with experiences, occasions and traditions that few of us could ever begin to imagine and so many of them were captured in pictures over the years.

Having surpassed Queen Victoria as Britain’s longest-serving monarch in 2015, the late Queen Elizabeth cemented her place in history once again when she marked her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. Throughout Queen Elizabeth’s life, her unwavering dedication to her duties was an inspiration and she displayed thoughtfulness, leadership, and warmth.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8th Septemeber 2022, leaving the extended Royal Family and royal fans across the nation mourning her loss. With these heartfelt, poignant and at times amusing images, we chart the extraordinary life of Queen Elizabeth II, showing just how momentous her reign truly was, from her coronation to her many Jubilees.

1. Future Monarch Elizabeth at her christening

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Future King and Queen, George, Duke of York and Elizabeth Duchess of York pose with their first child, the future Queen of England, Elizabeth at her christening ceremony. The service was performed at the private chapel at Buckingham Palace on 29th May 1926. Elizabeth wore the royal family's historical dressing gown for the event, which has been in the family since the Victorian era and was inspired by Queen Victoria's wedding dress.

2. Elizabeth's love of corgis started at a young age

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II is well known for her love of corgis, which started at a young age. Here the future Queen is pictured with two pet corgi dogs at her home in at 145 Piccadilly in London in 1936. Royal biographer Angela Kelly has previously spoken about how the dogs were a "godsend" during the 2020 lockdown, explaining (via Town&Country), "I was worried they would get under The Queen's feet, but they have turned out to be a godsend. They are beautiful and great fun and The Queen often takes long walks with them in Home Park."

3. The Queen poses in her Scout uniform

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth had plenty of hobbies growing up, from horse riding to art and music, and was an avid member of the Buckingham Palace Company of Girl Guides. This vintage photograph shows a young Princess Elizabeth in 1943 with her sister, Princess Margaret, holding a pigeon before sending it away with a message. Queen Elizabeth II was a patron of a number of different pigeon racing societies, including the Royal Pigeon Racing Association and the National Flying Club.

4. A bike ride with sister Princess Margaret

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showcasing Queen Elizabeth’s bond with her younger sister Princess Margaret, the two royals were pictured going for a bike ride together on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in April 1942. Located close to Windsor Castle, she and Princess Margaret spent a huge part of their childhoods in Berkshire and even lived there during World War II instead of being evacuated further afield.

5. Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip's engagement

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The engagement of Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten was officially announced on July 9, 1947. And they started their love story in a thoroughly modern way, sharing their happy news via global media broadcasts of pictures and videos. Prince Philip also designed her engagement ring himself, perhaps making this jewellery piece one of the most unique in Queen Elizabeth’s stunning collection.

6. Elizabeth and Philip's wedding day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Four months after announcing their engagement, Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip married at Westminster Abbey. A staggering 2,000 guests were invited to the wedding, which was broadcast by BBC Radio to 200 million people globally. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip couldn't have looked more in love on their special day.

7. Queen Elizabeth becomes a mother

Picture taken a month after, in December. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet another moment that changed Queen Elizabeth’s life forever was the birth of her and Prince Philip's first child on 14th November 1948. The now-King Charles arrived via Caesarean section at Buckingham Palace and became first in the royal line of succession. It's understood that the King's Troop Royal Artillery fired a 41-gun salute and the bells of Westminster Abbey rang in celebration of King Charles' birth.

8. Queen Elizabeth attends King George VI's funeral

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II when King George VI died in February 1952. The King’s coffin lay in Westminster Hall where 305,806 people filed past to pay their respects ahead of the funeral service on February 15. Wearing a black veil and dress, Queen Elizabeth accompanied the procession to St George’s Chapel and this is said to have marked the first time a funeral procession for a British monarch was televised. Reflecting on the sudden loss of her father, his funeral was a deeply moving moment for Queen Elizabeth as she prepared to follow in his footsteps.

9. Queen Elizabeth II's coronation takes place in 1953

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II's coronation took place on 2nd June 1953 at Westminster Abbey, making her the 39th Sovereign to be crowned there. She and the Duke of Edinburgh were driven to the Abbey in the Gold State Coach and the coronation lasted almost three hours and had 8,251 guests. One of Queen Elizabeth’s children got to enjoy the big moment too, with King Charles becoming the first child to witness his mother’s coronation. Her Majesty was crowned with St Edward’s Crown, wore the Coronation Ring, and held the orb.

10. Queen Elizabeth embarks on a Commonwealth Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting off her reign with the longest-ever tour of the commonwealth nations, Queen Elizabeth was travelling from November 1953 until May 1954. The tour had originally been underway when King George VI died, leading the Queen to return from Kenya in mourning before resuming her travels after her coronation. During her time abroad, Her Majesty visited 13 countries and reportedly covered 40,000 miles. She was accompanied on the tour by Prince Philip and the royals were welcomed home via the River Thames on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

11. Queen Elizabeth meets Marilyn Monroe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth and movie star Marilyn Monroe were introduced in 1953 at the premiere of The Battle of the River Plate at Leicester Square in London. At the time both women were 30 years old and Marilyn even got the opportunity to shake the Queen’s hand as she attended the premiere to accompany her then-husband, Arthur Miller. The pair wore stunning gowns and the Queen also showcased the glittering pearl and diamond Vladimir tiara.

12. Queen Elizabeth and President Eisenhower pose together

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout her reign, Queen Elizabeth met thirteen out of the last fourteen American Presidents and it was President Dwight D Eisenhower who hosted her for her first state visit to the United States since being crowned monarch of the UK. She was greeted at the White House by the President and First Lady Mamie Eisenhower. And it wasn't long before Her Majesty returned the favour, hosting President Eisenhower at her beloved Scottish home, Balmoral.

13. The Queen makes her first Christmas Day broadcast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Settling down to watch Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas Day speech was a tradition for many families, but it wasn’t always the case. Her Majesty’s first televised festive broadcast actually only went out in December 1957, four years after her coronation. Up until then, fans could enjoy the monarch’s reflections on the past year via radio, but there was nothing quite like seeing the Queen delivering her words of wisdom to the nation. This is something even the monarch appeared to agree with as she is said to have expressed her hope in her first televised speech that they’d be more “personal” going forwards.

14. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Balmoral

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the years, reports have claimed that Balmoral was Queen Elizabeth’s favourite residence and it was here that she enjoyed an annual summer holiday with her nearest and dearest. It was also a very special place for her and Prince Philip and they visited Balmoral during their Silver Wedding Anniversary year in 1972. Several portraits were released later that year to mark the date itself, all taken during that summer’s trip to Scotland. Since then the couple went on to celebrate many more milestone anniversaries with Balmoral continuing to hold a special place in their hearts.

15. Elizabeth watches Princess Anne compete at the Olympics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the Royal Family’s trip to Canada in 1976, Her Majesty made sure she got to watch her only daughter, Princess Anne, as she formed part of the Equestrian Team that represented Great Britain at the Montreal Olympics. It was the Queen as the Head of State of Canada who officially opened the Games in both French and English, showing off her impressive language skills.

16. Queen Elizabeth marks her Silver Jubilee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Silver Jubilee saw celebrations take place all throughout the UK and the Commonwealth, beginning with a church service in February to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Accession Day. The festivities didn’t stop there as that summer she set out around the country after deciding she wanted to mark the occasion by meeting as many people as she could. Across six jubilee tours in the UK and Northern Ireland, the monarch is said to have covered a staggering 36 counties.

17. Elizabeth attends the wedding of Princes Charles and Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth was a guest of honour as the then-Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer at St Paul’s Cathedral in 1981. Crowds lined the streets to see the newlyweds and Her Majesty, with the Queen opting for a vibrant blue outfit for the momentous occasion. All three waved to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in one of the most unmissable moments in royal history.

18. Queen Elizabeth at Prince William's christening

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although she was already a proud grandmother when Prince William was born, his christening was another significant occasion for Queen Elizabeth as the new royal baby was destined to follow in her footsteps as monarch. The future King’s christening also took place on the Queen Mother’s birthday and he wore the same gown as his father and grandmother before him.

19. Queen Elizabeth attends the funeral of Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The funeral of Princess Diana was a deeply poignant service and according to reports, Her Majesty bowed her head as Princess Diana’s coffin passed as a sign of respect. Typically it’s Queen Elizabeth who was bowed to as the Sovereign, but she is believed to have made an exception on this incredibly sad day as she remembered her former daughter-in-law.

20. Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of the Queen Mother

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen Mother’s public funeral was held on 9th April 9 following her death aged 102, and the night before Queen Elizabeth gave a rare address to the nation. In it, Her Majesty described herself as being "deeply moved by the outpouring of affection" as she prepared to pay her respects. One of the most spectacular royal jewellery pieces of all time, the crown featuring the iconic Koh-i-Noor diamond, was placed on a purple velvet cushion on top of the Queen Mother’s coffin and she was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel.

21. Queen Elizabeth enjoys her Golden Jubilee weekend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heading to watch a parade in her honour, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip travelled in an open-top car through the adoring crowds at her Golden Jubilee celebrations. Over this wonderful weekend, the Buckingham Palace gardens were used for public concerts for the first time. The Queen was even awarded a gold disc from the recording industry after 100,000 copies of the CD Party at the Palace, produced by EMI, were sold within the first week of release.

22. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s Diamond Wedding Anniversary pictures taken in 2007 captured a truly romantic moment. Returning to Broadlands in Hampshire where they spent their wedding night, the monarch and Duke of Edinburgh recreated one of their most iconic photos together as they walked around the grounds. This already precious day was also made even more emotional as the stunning location is the former home of Prince Philip’s beloved late uncle, Earl Mountbatten.

23. Queen Elizabeth meets President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth met many US Presidents throughout her time on the throne and the first time she was introduced to then-President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama was a moment to remember. Fans saw Michelle place her arm around the Queen as they talked and Barack Obama later went on to describe Her Majesty as one of his "favourite people".

24. Queen Elizabeth attends Wimbledon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final time Her Majesty ever graced the grass courts was back in June 2010 and according to reports she attended the iconic championships just four times during her extraordinary reign, despite being Patron of the All England Tennis and Croquet Club for many years. She passed this patronage over to the Princess of Wales in 2017 and Queen Elizabeth’s last Wimbledon appearance saw a rare but traditional bow to the Royal Box from the Center Court players.

25. Elizabeth attends the marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From Kate’s magnificent Alexander McQueen wedding dress to the moment Prince William first set eyes upon his bride, the Prince and Princess of Wales's wedding was a stand-out day for the Royal Family. For Queen Elizabeth, the chance to see them marry was a special moment and she opted for a primrose yellow outfit for the springtime occasion. Her Majesty beamed throughout the ceremony and later appeared alongside the newlyweds on the Buckingham Palace balcony, looking every inch the proud grandmother of the groom.

26. Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The same year London hosted the Olympic Games was Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee. The last British monarch to mark the 60-year reign milestone was Queen Victoria and people in more than 70 countries took part in Big Jubilee Lunches to celebrate, including in Nigeria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, South Africa, and even in the Arctic Circle. At the Jubilee Pageant, The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry travelled on the royal barge decorated with 10,000 flowers.

27. Queen Elizabeth at Royal Ascot in June 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her Majesty was known for her love of horses and regularly joined many of her royal relatives at Royal Ascot throughout her reign. Each year Royal Ascot Week begins with the Royal Procession where the monarch and other members of the Royal Family travel down in their carriages. Her Majesty also had a special interest in the races as she was the owner and breeder of many thoroughbred horses, including some that have won races at Royal Ascot.

28. Queen Elizabeth at one of her famous garden parties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the years Queen Elizabeth traditionally hosted three parties at Buckingham Palace and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland as a lovely way to reward and recognize public service. With a smart dress code, Her Majesty used these summer events as a time to speak with people from all walks of life who have positively impacted their community.

29. Queen Elizabeth attends the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Always one to show support for her family members, Queen Elizabeth was no different when it came to the Princess of Wales’ Back to Nature Garden design at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show. Photographed being given a royal tour by her granddaughter-in-law, the Queen looked delighted to be shown around. This annual event is something Her Majesty regularly attended during her reign and she had been Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society since 1952.

30. The family pose during the Trooping the Colour festivities

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth's official birthday was traditionally marked with the Trooping the Colour parade. For this, the streets were lined with crowds waving flags and the display was brought to a spectacular end with an RAF fly-past, watched by the Queen from Buckingham Palace balcony. So many of the most iconic pictures of Her Majesty and her family were taken at Trooping the Colour, including back in 2019 which was the last full-scale parade before the pandemic.

31. Queen Elizabeth at church on Christmas Day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Traditionally Queen Elizabeth headed to Sandringham House and travelled to the church of St Mary Magdalene for the Christmas Day service, where crowds lined the way hoping for a glimpse of the royals. For many people, the sight of the Queen attending church was perhaps just as much of an iconic Yuletide moment as her Christmas speech.

32. Queen Elizabeth's rides Balmoral Fern

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was said that Queen Elizabeth made the most of lockdown in the UK by going out for daily horse rides and she was well known for her love of horses. The monarch was often particularly associated with Fell Ponies - an ancient breed - which featured alongside her in her 96th birthday portrait. Though reports have suggested she also owned a number of Highlands and Shetlands throughout her life. Here she's pictured riding Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, in Windsor Home Park in May 2020.

33. Queen Elizabeth sits alone at Prince Philip's funeral

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Undoubtedly one of the most emotional moments in Queen Elizabeth's life was the funeral of her beloved husband, Prince Philip. Held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in April 2021, Covid-19 restrictions meant that the guest list only included 30 people and she sat alone with her family spaced out around her. Her Majesty bid her final farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh in the form of a private note placed on his coffin.

34. Queen Elizabeth at the State Opening of Parliament

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just a few days after the royal mourning period for the Duke of Edinburgh ended, Queen Elizabeth faced her first major public duty since losing him when she attended the State Opening of Parliament. She was supported by King Charles as she gave the Queen's Speech, setting out the government’s agenda for the new session. There were so many times throughout her reign that the Queen’s commitment to her duties shone through, but this was a particularly moving moment at such a difficult time.

35. Queen Elizabeth marks the start of her Platinum Jubilee year

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to reign for 70 years. Ahead of Accession Day on February 6, the anniversary of the day she officially became Queen, Her Majesty viewed a selection of memorabilia from her previous jubilees at Windsor Castle. One of these precious items was a fan that was previously presented to Queen Victoria to mark her Golden Jubilee in 1887. Already a remarkable monarch, the start of her Platinum Jubilee cemented her place in history.

36. Queen Elizabeth makes an appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Held annually in Windsor Home Park near Windsor Castle, the Royal Windsor Horse Show is a time when fans have often been treated to a rare glimpse of the monarch in a more casual setting. Last year saw Queen Elizabeth make what was her first royal appearance in many weeks at the show and she beamed with delight during her appearance and even received the winner's cup.

37. Queen Elizabeth celebrates her Platinum Jubilee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Honouring her extraordinary milestone, Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee weekend in June 2022 saw her take to the Buckingham Palace balcony on two occasions. The second came on the final day of the celebrations where she was joined by the now-King Charles and Queen Camilla and the now-Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children. Waving to the delighted crowds outside the palace, the Queen seemed visibly moved and the future of the monarchy was clear for all to see as she stood proudly alongside three future Kings.

38. Queen Elizabeth receives new British Prime Minister Liz Truss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout her reign Her Majesty has been served by 15 Prime Ministers including Winston Churchill and in September 2022 she received Liz Truss at her Aberdeenshire home. Photographed during this important moment, Queen Elizabeth formally invited her to form a new Administration and upon her acceptance, Liz Truss officially became the new Prime Minister. This was the monarch’s last public official duty before she passed away on 8th September 2022 and a moment in Queen Elizabeth's life that showcased her unwavering devotion to her royal duties.